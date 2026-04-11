What You Should Know Before Doing A Bungee Jump, Learn About The Crucial Safety Checks For The Adventure Sport
Safety in bungee jumping is not about courage or luck but about certain procedures carried out with almost obsessive discipline.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
There are two kinds of people in the world. The first kind sees a bridge, looks down at the river below, and thinks, “That’s a long way down!” They step back, maybe take a photo, and go for chai instead. The second kind looks at the same bridge and thinks, “I wonder what it would feel like to jump.”
Bungee jumping exists for the second kind. It’s an odd little human invention that combines physics, adrenaline, and a small but significant amount of trust in strangers wearing helmets and harnesses. If you’ve ever watched someone do it in places like Rishikesh (where adventure tourism has exploded over the last decade), you’ll know the moment just before the jump is quiet. There’s the river far below, the wind in the valley, and a person standing on the edge asking themselves: Are these people actually good at this? That question has become even more relevant after a recent bungee jumping accident in Rishikesh sparked debates about safety standards in India’s rapidly growing adventure tourism industry.
For many operators, the sport has become a numbers game: more jumps, more tourists, more Instagram reels. But according to Niharika Nigam, Managing Director of adventure firm Jumpin Heights, the reality of safe bungee jumping is much less glamorous and far more procedural. “Safety requires a process that needs to be adhered to strictly,” she says. “It entails regular inspection of equipment, weighing to ascertain the appropriate cord, and putting on the harness properly. Before the jump, each point of connection needs to be checked and secured.”
Good bungee operators assume humans will make mistakes. That’s why there are multiple checks. “One crew member verifies the check points, then another verifies them again,” Nigam explains. “Even if one person makes an error, someone else is in position to catch it. That’s how a system is built.” In other words, safety in bungee jumping is not about courage or luck. It’s about boring, repetitive procedures carried out with almost obsessive discipline.
Hidden Engineering Behind The Leap
To the average jumper, a bungee cord looks like a thick elastic rope with magical stretching powers. But behind that rope is a complicated system of physics and maintenance. One of the most important steps before a jump is weighing the participant. This determines which cord is used, because each cord is calibrated for a specific weight range. Too light or too heavy, and the physics of the jump changes.
The harness is equally important. At reputable facilities, jumpers are secured using double harness systems, ensuring there are multiple points of attachment. Then there is the cord itself. Most people assume a cord is used until it visibly wears out. But in professional operations, cords are retired after a specific number of jumps... often long before they appear damaged. At Jumpin Heights, Nigam says cords are retired after 500 jumps, even if they look perfectly fine. “They too have a life and for wear and tear reasons must be let go,” she says. Of course, replacing cords that frequently costs money. And that, unfortunately, is where some operators begin cutting corners.
New Zealand And Australia Are The Gold Standard
If you ask almost anyone in the adventure tourism world where modern bungee jumping safety standards come from, the answer is usually the same: New Zealand and Australia. These countries pioneered the sport commercially and developed detailed operational guidelines covering equipment, crew training, and inspection procedures.
Many Indian operators claim to follow these international standards. But Nigam believes the phrase is sometimes used more as a marketing slogan than a real operational commitment. “The term has started getting thrown around rather loosely,” she says. “Just about anybody claims to follow Australia and New Zealand safety standards, but very few do.” Authentic adherence involves strict processes: internationally sourced equipment, trained jump masters, periodic inspections, and detailed protocols governing everything from cord selection to recovery procedures. Crucially, those procedures must be followed every single day, even when the queue of excited tourists stretches down the platform.
Age And Physical Restrictions
While the equipment gets most of the attention, the person doing the jumping also matters. Bungee jumping places sudden stress on the body, particularly the spine, joints, and cardiovascular system. That’s why responsible operators conduct basic medical screening before allowing someone to jump. Pregnant women, those with recent fractures, or people suffering from conditions like epilepsy, osteoporosis, or high blood pressure are generally advised not to jump.
Age restrictions also exist. Typically, participants must be between 12 and 55 years old, although older jumpers may sometimes be allowed if cleared by an experienced Jump Master. “If someone already knows they have a medical condition, they should openly disclose it,” Nigam says. “A trained Jump Master can then take a well-informed decision about whether the activity is suitable.” It may sound like common sense, but when adrenaline and travel excitement enter the equation, common sense occasionally takes a holiday.
The Most Important Five Minutes
Before every jump, there is something called a pre-jump briefing. If you’re a first-time jumper, this briefing may feel like a strange mixture of safety lecture and motivational pep talk. But it serves an essential purpose. “It’s about preparing people for how to navigate the different stages of the jump,” Nigam explains. Participants are told about body position, what will happen once they step off the platform, and (perhaps most importantly) what not to do while falling.
Jumpers are also shown how the harness works, what the landing posture should be, and how the recovery process will take place once the jump is over. The briefing is deliberately simple, because complicated instructions tend to disappear from human memory at the exact moment someone leaps off a bridge.
Choose the Right Operator
For travellers hoping to try bungee jumping in India, the bigger challenge is choosing a facility that takes safety seriously. This is where Nigam offers perhaps the most refreshing piece of advice in the entire conversation: “Not Instagram,” she says, when asked what people should look at before choosing an operator. Instead, she suggests focusing on three things.
- Experience: Companies that have operated for many years and completed thousands of jumps without accidents are far more likely to have reliable systems in place.
- Equipment quality and maintenance: Well-maintained harnesses, organized gear, and visible inspection procedures are all positive signs.
- Communication about safety: Reputable operators spend time explaining procedures and answering questions. If the briefing feels rushed or vague, that could be a warning sign.
“If the equipment looks old or is not properly handled, that is another red flag,” Nigam says. Good adventure operators tend to show discipline in every aspect of their work, especially the boring parts that nobody films for social media.
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