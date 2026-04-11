ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What You Should Know Before Doing A Bungee Jump, Learn About The Crucial Safety Checks For The Adventure Sport

There are two kinds of people in the world. The first kind sees a bridge, looks down at the river below, and thinks, “That’s a long way down!” They step back, maybe take a photo, and go for chai instead. The second kind looks at the same bridge and thinks, “I wonder what it would feel like to jump.”

Bungee jumping exists for the second kind. It’s an odd little human invention that combines physics, adrenaline, and a small but significant amount of trust in strangers wearing helmets and harnesses. If you’ve ever watched someone do it in places like Rishikesh (where adventure tourism has exploded over the last decade), you’ll know the moment just before the jump is quiet. There’s the river far below, the wind in the valley, and a person standing on the edge asking themselves: Are these people actually good at this? That question has become even more relevant after a recent bungee jumping accident in Rishikesh sparked debates about safety standards in India’s rapidly growing adventure tourism industry.

For many operators, the sport has become a numbers game: more jumps, more tourists, more Instagram reels. But according to Niharika Nigam, Managing Director of adventure firm Jumpin Heights, the reality of safe bungee jumping is much less glamorous and far more procedural. “Safety requires a process that needs to be adhered to strictly,” she says. “It entails regular inspection of equipment, weighing to ascertain the appropriate cord, and putting on the harness properly. Before the jump, each point of connection needs to be checked and secured.”

Niharika Nigam leads bungee jumping and adventure sports firm Jumpin Heights (ETV Bharat)

Good bungee operators assume humans will make mistakes. That’s why there are multiple checks. “One crew member verifies the check points, then another verifies them again,” Nigam explains. “Even if one person makes an error, someone else is in position to catch it. That’s how a system is built.” In other words, safety in bungee jumping is not about courage or luck. It’s about boring, repetitive procedures carried out with almost obsessive discipline.

Hidden Engineering Behind The Leap

To the average jumper, a bungee cord looks like a thick elastic rope with magical stretching powers. But behind that rope is a complicated system of physics and maintenance. One of the most important steps before a jump is weighing the participant. This determines which cord is used, because each cord is calibrated for a specific weight range. Too light or too heavy, and the physics of the jump changes.

The harness is equally important. At reputable facilities, jumpers are secured using double harness systems, ensuring there are multiple points of attachment. Then there is the cord itself. Most people assume a cord is used until it visibly wears out. But in professional operations, cords are retired after a specific number of jumps... often long before they appear damaged. At Jumpin Heights, Nigam says cords are retired after 500 jumps, even if they look perfectly fine. “They too have a life and for wear and tear reasons must be let go,” she says. Of course, replacing cords that frequently costs money. And that, unfortunately, is where some operators begin cutting corners.

New Zealand And Australia Are The Gold Standard

If you ask almost anyone in the adventure tourism world where modern bungee jumping safety standards come from, the answer is usually the same: New Zealand and Australia. These countries pioneered the sport commercially and developed detailed operational guidelines covering equipment, crew training, and inspection procedures.