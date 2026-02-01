ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Budget 2026 Puts Homegrown Textiles And Weavers Front and Centre, With Jobs And Value Addition In Focus

The finance minister announced an integrated programme for the Indian textile sector ( ETV Bharat )

The Budget outlined a wide-ranging plan to make Indian textiles more competitive globally, improve productivity, and support traditional artisans alongside modern manufacturers. At the core of this push is an integrated programme for the labour-intensive textile sector, designed to bring multiple existing schemes under one umbrella and improve coordination, efficiency, and impact.

Integrated Textile Programme

In her Union Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman proposed a comprehensive textile programme that brings together several initiatives. The goal is simple: boost value addition, generate employment, modernise production, and strengthen India’s position in global textile markets. The integrated programme includes:

A National Fibre Scheme A focus on man-made and new-age fibres A Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme A National Handloom and Handicraft Programme The TEX-ECO initiative SAMARTH 2.0 for upgraded textile skilling

According to the government, these combined steps are meant to make India’s labour-intensive textile industry more competitive, and future-ready.

National Fibre Scheme

A key pillar of the Budget 2026 textile push is the National Fibre Scheme, which aims to make India self-reliant across a wide range of fibres. This includes natural fibres such as silk, wool, and jute, man-made fibres, new industrial-age and technical fibres.

The idea is to reduce dependence on imports, ensure steady raw material supply, and help Indian manufacturers compete better in global markets where fibre innovation is increasingly important.

Modernising Old Textile Clusters To Create Jobs

To support employment and upgrade infrastructure, the Finance Minister announced a Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme. Under this scheme, traditional textile clusters will receive capital support for new machinery, technology upgrades, and common testing and certification centres.

The focus is on modernising older production hubs so they can meet global quality standards, reduce costs, and generate more employment, especially in MSME-dominated regions.

Targeted Support for Artisans