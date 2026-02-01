Budget 2026 Puts Homegrown Textiles And Weavers Front and Centre, With Jobs And Value Addition In Focus
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman placed strong emphasis on strengthening India’s textile sector and small businesses, especially industries that create large numbers of jobs.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
The Budget outlined a wide-ranging plan to make Indian textiles more competitive globally, improve productivity, and support traditional artisans alongside modern manufacturers. At the core of this push is an integrated programme for the labour-intensive textile sector, designed to bring multiple existing schemes under one umbrella and improve coordination, efficiency, and impact.
Integrated Textile Programme
In her Union Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman proposed a comprehensive textile programme that brings together several initiatives. The goal is simple: boost value addition, generate employment, modernise production, and strengthen India’s position in global textile markets. The integrated programme includes:
- A National Fibre Scheme
- A focus on man-made and new-age fibres
- A Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme
- A National Handloom and Handicraft Programme
- The TEX-ECO initiative
- SAMARTH 2.0 for upgraded textile skilling
According to the government, these combined steps are meant to make India’s labour-intensive textile industry more competitive, and future-ready.
National Fibre Scheme
A key pillar of the Budget 2026 textile push is the National Fibre Scheme, which aims to make India self-reliant across a wide range of fibres. This includes natural fibres such as silk, wool, and jute, man-made fibres, new industrial-age and technical fibres.
The idea is to reduce dependence on imports, ensure steady raw material supply, and help Indian manufacturers compete better in global markets where fibre innovation is increasingly important.
Modernising Old Textile Clusters To Create Jobs
To support employment and upgrade infrastructure, the Finance Minister announced a Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme. Under this scheme, traditional textile clusters will receive capital support for new machinery, technology upgrades, and common testing and certification centres.
The focus is on modernising older production hubs so they can meet global quality standards, reduce costs, and generate more employment, especially in MSME-dominated regions.
Targeted Support for Artisans
The Budget also announced the National Handloom and Handicraft Programme (NHHP), which will integrate and strengthen existing handloom and handicraft schemes. This programme aims to provide targeted support to weavers and artisans, improve access to markets, preserve traditional skills while improving incomes.
The government has positioned NHHP as a way to support livelihoods while protecting India’s rich textile heritage, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.
Mega Textile Parks
Other components of the integrated textile push include the TEX-ECO initiative, focused on sustainability and efficiency, and SAMARTH 2.0, an upgraded skilling programme to modernise the textile workforce.
In addition, Sitharaman proposed setting up mega textile parks in “challenge mode”, with a clear focus on value addition in technical textiles. These parks are expected to improve production scale, reduce manufacturing costs, and attract fresh investment.
Cotton Mission From Last Budget
The Finance Minister also reiterated the importance of the five-year Cotton Mission, which was announced in the previous Union Budget 2025-26. The mission aims to:
- Increase cotton productivity, especially extra-long staple varieties
- Provide science and technology support to farmers
- Improve farmer incomes
- Ensure a steady supply of quality cotton
This initiative follows the “5F principle” (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign markets). By boosting domestic cotton productivity, the mission is expected to stabilise raw material availability, reduce import dependence and enhance global competitiveness of India’s textile sector. This is particularly important because 80% of India’s textile manufacturing capacity is driven by MSMEs.
Khadi, Handloom Get Grassroots Support
To strengthen traditional and village-level textile activity, Sitharaman announced the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative. This initiative will focus on strengthening khadi and handloom activities, supporting production at the village level, improving livelihoods in rural textile clusters.
Beyond textiles, the Budget proposed a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters across the country. The aim is to help older manufacturing hubs modernise, and prevent decline in traditional industrial regions. This move is expected to benefit both textile and non-textile manufacturing clusters that have struggled to keep up with newer production standards. To further support small businesses, the Finance Minister announced a ₹4,000 crore top-up to the Self Reliance India Fund in FY27. This funding is intended to boost MSMEs, improve access to capital, support expansion and job creation.
Given the heavy MSME presence in the textile sector, this financial push is expected to directly strengthen the backbone of India’s textile economy.
