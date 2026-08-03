ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Uncovered: The Brain's Secret To Staying Motivated

What enables us to sustain effort toward goals, even when the task becomes increasingly difficult? A recent study by researchers at Nagoya University in Japan revealed the underlying brain mechanism, showing that orexin neurons play a crucial role in driving and regulating motivated behaviour. The findings were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

Motivational deficits, including loss of motivation, are often seen in mental disorders such as depression, addiction and ADHD. However, the brain mechanisms behind these problems remain largely unclear. The research team, led by Hiroyuki Mizoguchi, associate professor, and Kiyofumi Yamada, professor emeritus, at Nagoya University's Graduate School of Medicine, focused on orexin neurons. These neurons regulate essential physiological functions such as sleep, appetite and energy expenditure. Although recent studies suggest that orexin neurons also influence motivation, their exact role has remained unclear.

This study used rats to examine how changes in orexin neuron activity influence motivation to obtain food rewards. While most previous studies used mice, rats offer superior learning abilities and are better suited for complex behavioural experiments. Because of technical challenges in targeting specific neurons in rats, research in this area has been limited.

Not motivated enough to start your workday? Learn the plausible reason behind it (Getty Images)

Heads And Tails

To address this limitation, the team developed genetically modified “orexin-Cre” rats, allowing precise targeting and manipulation of orexin-producing neurons. This model was used to investigate how these neurons influence motivation. First, using chemogenetics, the researchers activated the rats' orexin neurons and had them perform a progressive ratio test where the number of touches required to earn a food reward increased with each trial. The point at which a rat gave up (the breakpoint) measured motivation intensity. Rats with activated orexin neurons showed higher breakpoints, meaning they worked harder for the reward. Conversely, in a model where orexin neurons were selectively degenerated, breakpoints were lower, indicating reduced motivation.