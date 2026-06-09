ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What If You Could Learn Anything? These 6 Books Show You How

The most valuable skill today isn't coding, marketing, writing, design, or public speaking. It's learning. Every one of these books points toward the same truth: the future belongs to people willing to be beginners. Technology changes. Industries change. The ability to learn something new again and again remains one of the few advantages that compounds over a lifetime.

The people who thrive aren't necessarily the smartest in the room. They're the ones most willing to become beginners again.

1. Ultralearning

Author: Scott Young

Scott Young taught himself MIT's entire computer science curriculum in 12 months. Without enrolling or paying tuition. He didn't ask for permission. This book is his blueprint. The insight is simple and devastating: most people learn inefficiently because no one ever taught them how to learn efficiently.

2. Make It Stick

Author: Peter Brown

Everything you think you know about studying is probably wrong: Highlighting, rereading, cramming. Comfortable, yes. Effective, no. This book hands you the science of what actually works.