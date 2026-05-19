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As Conflict Deepens In West Asia, These 5 Books Reveal The True Cost Of War

Turn to these brilliant books to understand why humans keep waging war ( AP Photo )

By Kasmin Fernandes 3 Min Read

We tell ourselves that modernity would civilise us, that technology would elevate us, that memory itself would teach restraint. Yet generation after generation, nations continue to repeat familiar rituals of anger, fear, retaliation, righteousness, and sorrow. The continuing conflict in West Asia, with its images of bombed streets, frightened children, and leaders speaking the language of certainty while ordinary people bear the cost, is proof that humanity remains remarkably skilled at destruction. War changes memory. It changes children. It alters the moral imagination of societies long after treaties are signed. This is why books about war matter. The finest books refuse to let us simplify it. If the present moment in West Asia leaves you searching for understanding rather than outrage, here are five books worth reading. 1. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This Author: Omar El Akkad If war reporting sometimes feels numbingly statistical, this 2025 non-fiction book asks what those numbers do to our moral imagination. Written in response to the war in Gaza, El Akkad examines conflict, silence, and the uncomfortable habit societies have of regretting atrocities only after history has finished grading them. It is not a battlefield narrative in the traditional sense, but a book about the emotional and ethical debris war leaves behind. Particularly relevant if you want a contemporary lens on West Asia. 2. Project Maven: A Marine Colonel, His Team, And The Dawn Of AI Warfare Author: Katrina Manson