ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Safe Ideas Don't Make History': Bombay Bandook On Ragas, Rock Music And Refusing to Fit In

That sound has found admirers in some impressive places. When ETV Bharat asked which compliment meant the most, vocalist Sannidh Shah immediately mentions legendary classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan. “Every compliment from an artist you admire feels special,” he says. "But hearing appreciation from Ustad Rashid Khan was particularly meaningful.” The story goes back much further than the compliment itself. Before Bombay Bandook existed as a professional act, they were a college band performing the Ustad's Cheeni Re Mora Chain at the popular Malhar Festival in Mumbai. The performance won them Best Fusion Band in 2014 and even earned a standing ovation from percussion maestro Taufiq Qureshi. Years later, to receive appreciation from Rashid Khan himself felt like a strange and beautiful full-circle moment.

It's the kind of answer that sounds circular until you realize it makes perfect sense! After all, every member arrives with different influences, different musical histories and different instincts. The resulting sound isn't a calculated blend. It's simply what happens when five musicians bring their full selves into the same room.

The funny thing is, they don't spend much time thinking about genres at all. “People call it fusion,” says guitarist Avneesh Gadgil. “But for us, it's a Bombay Bandook song from the very beginning. We don't consciously try to make a fusion experiment. We don't make Hindustani fusion music because we're a Hindustani fusion band. We're a Hindustani fusion band because we make Hindustani fusion music.”

Bombay Bandook consists of vocalist and composer Sannidh Shah, guitarist and lyricist Brijesh Joshi, guitarist Avneesh Gadgil, bassist Jagravi Rao and keyboardist-producer Amarjeet Prabhudesai. Together, they've released 11 singles, won Independence Rock's Headliners of Tomorrow title, performed alongside the Wadali Brothers and earned praise from everyone from Karsh Kale to the late Ustad Rashid Khan.

Every band eventually gets asked the same question. What kind of music do you play? Most musicians have a ready-made answer: Rock, jazz, folk, metal, pop. Bombay Bandook, unfortunately for music journalists and streaming algorithms, are not interested in making life that easy. Spend a few minutes listening to the Mumbai-based fusion outfit and you'll hear traces of Hindustani classical music rubbing shoulders with jazz harmony, progressive rock ambition, folk melodies, and funk grooves.

Of the band's growing catalogue, Avneesh believes Ritu Rani comes closest to capturing who they are. “Though that'll probably change the next time you ask us,” he laughs. At the moment, with monsoon clouds gathering, the choice feels fitting. The song combines strong melodies, Indian roots and adventurous arrangements while allowing multiple musical worlds to coexist peacefully. Which, when you think about it, is a pretty good description of Bombay Bandook itself.

For bands built around Indian classical influences, discussions inevitably drift towards ragas. Yet bassist Jagravi Rao rejects the idea of having a favourite. “Every song is different. The emotion behind each song is different. The raga is simply another framework we place the song into.” That said, he admits the band often finds itself gravitating toward Raga Bhimpalasi and Raga Tilak Kamod. Like old friends, perhaps.

The most unexpected influence to sneak into a Bombay Bandook song comes not from Indian classical music but from an American Midwest emo band. Rao points to Shaakhon Ke Patte: “The sparse driving groove reminded us of American Football.” Not football the sport. American Football the influential indie band. The influence ran so deep that Bombay Bandook eventually brought in Jason Cupp (the engineer behind American Football's second album) to mix the track. It's the kind of detail that perfectly sums up the band's worldview: one where ragas and Midwest emo can comfortably share the same conversation.

The band has performed alongside the Wadali Brothers and earned praise from everyone from Karsh Kale to the late Ustad Rashid Khan (Image courtesy the artistes)

Winning Independence Rock's Headliners of Tomorrow title in 2022 proved to be a turning point. For generations of Indian rock musicians, Independence Rock has carried almost mythical status. It is less a festival than a rite of passage. “Winning gave us confidence,” says Avneesh. “We were introduced to an audience that had grown up listening to many of the same bands that inspired us.” Sometimes success doesn't change a band. It simply confirms they're heading in the right direction.

Watching legendary performers up close has reinforced another lesson. According to keyboardist and producer Amarjeet Prabhudesai, great music alone isn't enough. “Performance matters. Showmanship matters. Theatrics matter.” He's right, of course. Nobody remembers a concert because every note was technically correct. They remember how it felt.

“The audience comes for an experience,” he adds. Perhaps that's why Bombay Bandook's most memorable fan stories aren't about streams or views. Brijesh Joshi recalls receiving a message from a listener whose grandfather, living with Alzheimer's disease, suddenly stood up and started dancing when Ritu Rani began playing. Another fan had the artwork from their song Azad tattooed permanently on his forearm. These are not the sort of metrics that appear on a Spotify dashboard.

When we ask what they would change about the Indian music ecosystem, Sannidh doesn't hesitate. “Stop treating art as content.” It's a sentence that should probably be framed and hung in every record label office. “We'd love to see a culture where artists can take risks without worrying whether an algorithm approves.” Then comes my favourite line of the entire conversation: “Safe ideas don't make history. And we're a bunch of wackos,” Sannidh says.

There are many ways to describe Bombay Bandook. “Wackos” may be the most accurate. Not because they're reckless, but because they're willing to follow unusual ideas wherever they lead. That philosophy extends to how they view tradition itself. Neither preservation nor reinvention interests them much. “We see ourselves as participating in a living tradition,” says Amarjeet. “Indian music has always evolved through experimentation and exchange. We're simply adding our voice to an ongoing conversation.” It's a wonderfully modest answer for a band with such ambitious goals.

And if Bombay Bandook ever gets access to a time machine? Brijesh already knows where he's going. Bombay in the 1950s and 1960s. An era when Bade Ghulam Ali Khan was performing regularly in the city, Duke Ellington brought his orchestra to Rang Bhavan, and some of India's greatest film music was being written. You can understand the appeal.

Although if the band could invite one musician to join them for a single gig, the choices are varied:

Amarjeet wants Ravi Shankar.

Brijesh chooses Quincy Jones.

Avneesh dreams of John McLaughlin playing with the band and then sitting in the audience afterwards.

Jagravi picks either Karsh Kale or Kaushiki Chakraborty.

And Sannidh? He would invite Zakir Hussain, along with his guru, Padma Shri Purushottam Upadhyay, who never got the chance to see Bombay Bandook perform live.

It's a touching answer and perhaps the perfect note on which to end. Beneath all the genre-bending, experimentation and ambition, Bombay Bandook is trying to keep music alive.