ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher Set To Recreate Iconic Film Scene Moments At Subhash Ghai’s Musical ‘Kya Zamaana Tha’

Mumbai is about to witness one of the biggest cinematic reunions in decades. Word on the street is that ‘Kya Zamaana Tha: Subhash Ghai’s Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon’ has locked in a lineup of entertainment juggernauts for special appearances at the upcoming live spectacle. Slated for December 11, 2026, at Jio World Garden in Mumbai, the grand celebration will see cinema heavyweights Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher come together for the Showman’s milestone evening.

Adding to the magic, an extraordinary roster of playback legends, including Kavita Krishnamurti, Ila Arun, Anuradha Paudwal, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh, will perform timeless tracks from Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal , and Yaadein . According to sources, the makers are planning to recreate some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic moments live on stage through surprise celebrity reunions, offering fans a rare, real-time trip down Bollywood memory lane.

Picture Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit reigniting the fiery camaraderie of Ram Lakhan (1989), and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit channelling the unforgettable intensity of Khalnayak (1993). Add to that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor revisiting the timeless grace of Taal (1999), alongside Anupam Kher, whose rich screen history ties this entire generation together across milestones like Karma (1986), Saudagar (1991), and 1942: A Love Story (1994).

Subhash Ghai said, “Over 50 years, I have been blessed to work with artistes who aren’t just stars, they are family. Music and cinema have a funny way of bringing old friends back together when you least expect it. All I can say right now is that ‘Kya Zamaana Tha’ is very close to my heart, and Mithoon is creating something magical. A good filmmaker never reveals the climax before the curtain rises. You will just have to be at Jio World Garden to see what unfolds.”

For the very first time, Subhash Ghai’s iconic musical universe will be presented through a contemporary symphonic lens, backed by a sweeping 70-member live orchestra. Breaking convention, the show will unite legendary singers, iconic actors, and original creative minds from Ghai’s films on one stage. Beyond the music, audiences will get rare, unfiltered glimpses into the making of these masterpieces through live conversations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, allowing both older and newer generations to experience a living musical legacy up close. Tickets for the event are exclusively available on District by Zomato.