From Aviators To Thick Acetate Frames, Bollywood Celebs' Favourite Sunglasses Styles For Summer 2026
Certain trends seem to be dominating the celebrity style playbook this season. We decoded them down for you.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Summer in India calls for two important things: sunscreen and sunglasses. Fortunately, Bollywood celebrities have been doing the sunglasses thing very well for years. They step out of airports, cafes and film sets looking like they are about to solve an international mystery while simultaneously avoiding eye contact with paparazzi. For Summer 2026, a few sunglasses trends seem to be dominating the celebrity style playbook.
If you’ve ever wanted to look like you casually walked out of a film shoot (even if you’re actually just going to buy groceries), these are the styles to try!
1. Thick Acetate Frames
Thick acetate frames are basically the sunglasses equivalent of bold lipstick. This trend has been popping up everywhere, especially on Bollywood actresses like Ananya Panday and Urvashi Rautela who love strong, structured accessories. Thick acetate frames often come in glossy blacks, tortoiseshell patterns and deep browns.
They instantly make an outfit look sharper. Even if you are wearing a plain white T-shirt and jeans, thick frames add a touch of drama.
2. Wire Frames
On the complete opposite end of the sunglasses spectrum are wire frames. If thick acetate frames are the loud extroverts of eyewear, wire frames are the quiet, intelligent ones. These sunglasses are light, minimalist and extremely versatile. Thin metal frames with slightly tinted lenses create a relaxed, understated vibe that works perfectly with summer outfits.
Evergreen stars Anil Kapoor and Chunky Panday often pair wire frames with casual airport looks: think oversized shirts or blazers and relaxed trousers. The result is a style that looks completely effortless.
3. Cat-eye Glasses
Originally made famous in the glamorous 1950s, cat-eye shades have stayed stylish through decades of fashion chaos. The beauty of cat-eye frames is their attitude: the slightly upswept corners instantly make you look sharper, sassier, and possibly like you have a clever comeback ready at all times. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty love them because they add instant drama to even the simplest outfit. Throw on a pair of cat-eye sunnies with a simple summer dress or a white shirt and suddenly you look like you’re heading to a stylish brunch!
4. Oversized Sunnies
Oversized sunglasses have always been Bollywood royalty. These are the sunglasses that cover half your face and make you look like you might secretly own a luxury villa in Greece. The oversized trend is particularly popular with actresses like Chitrangada Singh and Mouni Roy who want that glamorous, old-Hollywood vibe.
They also serve a practical purpose. If you’re having a bad day, oversized sunglasses hide approximately 70% of your face.
5. Modern Aviators
Some sunglasses trends come and go. Aviators simply refuse to leave. Originally designed for pilots, aviator sunglasses have become a permanent fixture in Bollywood style. Check out Dia Mirza's cool shades and Shahid Kapur's squared aviators he wore to promotions for O Romeo.
Aviators remain popular because they suit almost every face shape. They also have that slightly rebellious energy that makes people look cooler than they probably feel in 38-degree weather. Gold frames with brown or green lenses are especially popular this season.
6. Reflective Metallic Sunglasses
Reflective metallic lenses have mirrored surfaces that reflect light and surroundings, creating a bold, futuristic aesthetic. They often appear in shades of silver, blue or gold, giving them a sleek, high-fashion edge. Bollywood stylists love pairing reflective sunglasses with monochrome outfits or edgy streetwear looks. The effect is striking on Isha Koppikar.
No one can see your eyes, which means you can observe the world in peace while pretending you are the lead character in a music video!
The Secret To Acing Any Sunglasses Trend
Shades are technically meant to protect your eyes from sunlight. But fashion is doing most of the work here. The real trick to wearing sunglasses like a Bollywood celebrity is confidence. Whether you choose thick acetate frames, minimalist wire styles or oversized drama, the key is to wear them like you absolutely meant to do this (even if you're out grocery shopping).
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