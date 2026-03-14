ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Aviators To Thick Acetate Frames, Bollywood Celebs' Favourite Sunglasses Styles For Summer 2026

L-R: Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty and Anil Kapoor are showing up in the trending shades of 2026 ( IANS Photos )

Summer in India calls for two important things: sunscreen and sunglasses. Fortunately, Bollywood celebrities have been doing the sunglasses thing very well for years. They step out of airports, cafes and film sets looking like they are about to solve an international mystery while simultaneously avoiding eye contact with paparazzi. For Summer 2026, a few sunglasses trends seem to be dominating the celebrity style playbook.

If you’ve ever wanted to look like you casually walked out of a film shoot (even if you’re actually just going to buy groceries), these are the styles to try!

1. Thick Acetate Frames

Thick acetate frames are basically the sunglasses equivalent of bold lipstick. This trend has been popping up everywhere, especially on Bollywood actresses like Ananya Panday and Urvashi Rautela who love strong, structured accessories. Thick acetate frames often come in glossy blacks, tortoiseshell patterns and deep browns.

They instantly make an outfit look sharper. Even if you are wearing a plain white T-shirt and jeans, thick frames add a touch of drama.

Ananya Panday wore acetate frames in a tortoise shell pattern to the airport (IANS Photo)

Urvashi Rautela went all out with her thick acetate frames and accessories at the airport (IANS Photo)

2. Wire Frames

On the complete opposite end of the sunglasses spectrum are wire frames. If thick acetate frames are the loud extroverts of eyewear, wire frames are the quiet, intelligent ones. These sunglasses are light, minimalist and extremely versatile. Thin metal frames with slightly tinted lenses create a relaxed, understated vibe that works perfectly with summer outfits.

Evergreen stars Anil Kapoor and Chunky Panday often pair wire frames with casual airport looks: think oversized shirts or blazers and relaxed trousers. The result is a style that looks completely effortless.