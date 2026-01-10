ETV Bharat / lifestyle

FESTIVAL PREVIEW | Inside India’s Biggest Transformational Music And Camping Festival, Bloom In Green, As It Returns To Bengaluru

Kalya Scintilla from Australia are among the top music acts you can catch at Bloom In Green 2026 ( Image courtesy the artistes )

Most music festivals promise escape. Bloom In Green promises change (or at least the possibility of it, if you’re willing to put your phone away for five minutes and let a handpan do its thing). From January 16 to 18, 2026, Bloom In Green Festival (better known as BiG) returns for its sixth edition at Canterbury Castles near Nandi Hills, roughly 40 minutes from Bengaluru. Presented by Air India Express, the festival expects over 8,000 people to turn up with tents, curiosity, friends, families, and yes, even pets.

Since 2018, Bloom In Green has grown. Bigger, yes, but also more intentional. Calling itself India’s first and biggest transformational festival and South India’s largest camping festival sounds ambitious, but six editions in, it feels earned. This is a festival for people who still love music but don’t want to queue for happiness. Who believe that three days in the right environment can recalibrate something subtle but important.

This is not a festival where you rush in for one headliner, shout-sing the chorus, and leave before traffic gets unbearable. Bloom In Green wants you to stay. Sleep there. Wake up there. Eat there. Wander there. Become briefly part of a temporary village built around music, movement, sustainability, and the idea that festivals don’t have to feel like endurance tests.

What Exactly Is A Transformational Festival?

“Transformational” is one of those words that gets thrown around until it starts sounding like a wellness app notification. At Bloom In Green, the idea is simple enough: this is not passive entertainment. It’s participation through presence. For three days, the festival becomes a camp-out community where music, art, wellness, and nature are not separate zones but overlapping experiences. Think less “VIP enclosure” and more “shared sunrise.”

Programming begins at 8 am, which already tells you this isn’t about surviving on energy drinks. Sound amplification stops at 10 pm, not because anyone hates fun, but because the festival is designed to work with nature, not against it. After that, conversations take over.

If “transformational festival” still sounds vague, the organisers offer a more relatable description: a getaway festival for everyone, with art, music, wellness, camping and space to just exist without being sold something every 10 seconds.