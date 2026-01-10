FESTIVAL PREVIEW | Inside India’s Biggest Transformational Music And Camping Festival, Bloom In Green, As It Returns To Bengaluru
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Most music festivals promise escape. Bloom In Green promises change (or at least the possibility of it, if you’re willing to put your phone away for five minutes and let a handpan do its thing). From January 16 to 18, 2026, Bloom In Green Festival (better known as BiG) returns for its sixth edition at Canterbury Castles near Nandi Hills, roughly 40 minutes from Bengaluru. Presented by Air India Express, the festival expects over 8,000 people to turn up with tents, curiosity, friends, families, and yes, even pets.
Since 2018, Bloom In Green has grown. Bigger, yes, but also more intentional. Calling itself India’s first and biggest transformational festival and South India’s largest camping festival sounds ambitious, but six editions in, it feels earned. This is a festival for people who still love music but don’t want to queue for happiness. Who believe that three days in the right environment can recalibrate something subtle but important.
This is not a festival where you rush in for one headliner, shout-sing the chorus, and leave before traffic gets unbearable. Bloom In Green wants you to stay. Sleep there. Wake up there. Eat there. Wander there. Become briefly part of a temporary village built around music, movement, sustainability, and the idea that festivals don’t have to feel like endurance tests.
What Exactly Is A Transformational Festival?
“Transformational” is one of those words that gets thrown around until it starts sounding like a wellness app notification. At Bloom In Green, the idea is simple enough: this is not passive entertainment. It’s participation through presence. For three days, the festival becomes a camp-out community where music, art, wellness, and nature are not separate zones but overlapping experiences. Think less “VIP enclosure” and more “shared sunrise.”
Programming begins at 8 am, which already tells you this isn’t about surviving on energy drinks. Sound amplification stops at 10 pm, not because anyone hates fun, but because the festival is designed to work with nature, not against it. After that, conversations take over.
If “transformational festival” still sounds vague, the organisers offer a more relatable description: a getaway festival for everyone, with art, music, wellness, camping and space to just exist without being sold something every 10 seconds.
What Is The Music Lineup?
Artists from 11 countries across four continents (India, the UK, Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Slovenia, Israel, Indonesia) come together to create what the festival calls a “global sonic tapestry.”
At one end of the spectrum is Hang Massive (UK), the world-renowned handpan duo whose music feels like meditation learned how to groove. Sixty million YouTube views later, they remain one of those rare acts who make large crowds go quiet for the right reasons. Then there’s Shanka Tribe, Kerala’s tribal trance outfit, whose music feels like it grew out of red earth and ritual rather than software updates. Add artists like Nasiri (Spain), Izadora (France), Daira, Snax, and Gowwli, and you get live organic and world sounds.
On the downtempo and organic electronic side, Catching Flies (UK) brings the kind of thoughtful, layered production that suggests dancing is optional but listening is not. Kalya Scintilla and Merkaba from Australia expand electronic music into something spiritual-adjacent without tipping into self-parody. Bottlesmoker from Indonesia and Symbolico from Israel push the edges further.
For those who like their transformation with a bassline, Bloom In Green doesn’t disappoint. Kohra, Akira Arasawa, Playing Mandis, Nicky Macha, Sahil Madaan, and a roster of Indian electronic producers ensure that house, techno, and psytrance fans have more than enough reasons to stay up dancing before responsibly going to bed.
The progressive and psytrance lineup reads like a global underground map: Sensient, Fernanda Pistelli, Hentaicameraman, Araj, Reverse Osmosis, Pulse Modulator, Functioning Lunatic, and many more. It’s less about chasing trends and more about trusting that good music, played well, finds its people.
Sustainability Without The Lecture
Bloom In Green is unapologetically sustainability-focused, but light on sermons. The festival’s green ethos shows up in how it’s designed rather than what it shouts. Living onsite means reduced travel. Shared spaces mean shared responsibility. Nature isn’t a backdrop but a participant. The idea is not perfection, but awareness through experience.
Perhaps the most unusual thing about Bloom In Green is that it seems to understand something many festivals don’t: people change. Some arrive for the music. Some for the community. Some because they’re tired and curious and need a reset that doesn’t involve another app or workshop certificate. Some bring children. Some bring dogs. Some come alone and leave with names saved in their phones that weren’t there before. You may not leave transformed in the cinematic sense. But you’ll probably leave lighter. And listening more carefully.
