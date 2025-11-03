ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: What Is Bio-Baiting, The Dating Trend Art Of Sounding Cooler, Smarter And More Dateable Than You Actually Are?

If you’ve ever been on a dating app, you’ve probably come across that one profile that seems too perfect. The girl who “loves sunsets, street food, and philosophy.” The guy who “reads Murakami, plays the guitar, and wants to travel the world.” It all sounds dreamy, until you realise you’re chatting with someone who last read a book in college, hasn’t tuned his guitar in a year, and thinks “travel” means driving to the next mall. Welcome to the world of bio-baiting, the new emotional clickbait of modern dating.

Bio-baiting isn’t catfishing. Nobody’s pretending to be an entirely different person. It’s subtler, cleverer, and arguably more dangerous. It’s the art of creating an idealised version of yourself in your dating bio... the version you wish existed, or the one you think the world wants to swipe right on. It’s like putting a social media filter on your personality.

You don’t lie outright; you just exaggerate the highlights. Maybe you’ve gone for a trek once and suddenly your bio says, “Mountain soul.” You posted one photo in a bookstore and now it’s “Certified bibliophile.” The intention isn’t to deceive, exactly, it’s to attract. But what starts as a tiny tweak in your bio can easily turn into an identity crisis in progress.

Think of it as the dating app equivalent of a marketing campaign. Everyone’s a brand. You’re competing with thousands of other profiles, all claiming to be fun, intellectual, grounded, spiritual, adventurous, witty, and kind... sometimes all in the same sentence. So people start optimising their bios the way companies optimise ads. They test what works. A quote from The Office might get more likes than your genuine thoughts on love. “Dog lover” might perform better than “not a fan of cats.” Before you know it, you’ve built a version of yourself designed for maximum matches, not meaningful connections.