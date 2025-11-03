Explained: What Is Bio-Baiting, The Dating Trend Art Of Sounding Cooler, Smarter And More Dateable Than You Actually Are?
What starts as a tiny tweak in your dating profile can easily turn into an identity crisis in progress.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
If you’ve ever been on a dating app, you’ve probably come across that one profile that seems too perfect. The girl who “loves sunsets, street food, and philosophy.” The guy who “reads Murakami, plays the guitar, and wants to travel the world.” It all sounds dreamy, until you realise you’re chatting with someone who last read a book in college, hasn’t tuned his guitar in a year, and thinks “travel” means driving to the next mall. Welcome to the world of bio-baiting, the new emotional clickbait of modern dating.
Bio-baiting isn’t catfishing. Nobody’s pretending to be an entirely different person. It’s subtler, cleverer, and arguably more dangerous. It’s the art of creating an idealised version of yourself in your dating bio... the version you wish existed, or the one you think the world wants to swipe right on. It’s like putting a social media filter on your personality.
You don’t lie outright; you just exaggerate the highlights. Maybe you’ve gone for a trek once and suddenly your bio says, “Mountain soul.” You posted one photo in a bookstore and now it’s “Certified bibliophile.” The intention isn’t to deceive, exactly, it’s to attract. But what starts as a tiny tweak in your bio can easily turn into an identity crisis in progress.
Think of it as the dating app equivalent of a marketing campaign. Everyone’s a brand. You’re competing with thousands of other profiles, all claiming to be fun, intellectual, grounded, spiritual, adventurous, witty, and kind... sometimes all in the same sentence. So people start optimising their bios the way companies optimise ads. They test what works. A quote from The Office might get more likes than your genuine thoughts on love. “Dog lover” might perform better than “not a fan of cats.” Before you know it, you’ve built a version of yourself designed for maximum matches, not meaningful connections.
Who can blame them? Dating apps are structured like slot machines for emotions. Every swipe, every match, every message gives you a tiny dopamine hit. You start chasing validation more than compatibility.
The goal stops being “find someone right for me” and becomes “get more matches than yesterday.” That’s where bio-baiting thrives. It’s not about lying to others; it’s about convincing yourself that your idealised version is who you actually are. You’re not just writing a bio... you’re writing a fantasy, and sometimes even you start believing it.
But here’s the problem. When two bio-baiters match, what happens? Two people meet expecting to meet those filtered versions of each other; and then reality walks in wearing pajamas. The book lover can’t recall the last author they read. The traveller doesn’t have a passport. The fitness freak orders fries. It’s not betrayal, exactly, but it’s disappointment. Because beneath all the carefully curated bios and prompts, most people just want to be seen for who they actually are: messy, insecure, funny, inconsistent, and real.
Dating used to be about getting to know someone. Now it’s about packaging yourself for attention. Bios have become miniature résumés of desirability. We list hobbies like skills: “guitar, yoga, cooking, reading.” We write taglines like we’re applying for a role: “Looking for someone who can match my energy.”
How To Avoid The Bait
Maybe the solution isn’t to delete the apps but to write with a bit more honesty. Maybe instead of “loves to hike,” say “went on one hike and still recovering.” Instead of “loves to read,” try “trying to read more but keeps falling asleep halfway.” It sounds small, but that kind of truth attracts the right people. Bio-baiting is proof that the digital world has made dating more performative than ever. We perform being cool, being smart, being spiritual. But love (the kind that lasts beyond a match notification) has nothing to do with performance. It begins where the bio ends.
References:
- https://www.cl.cam.ac.uk/events/shb/2009/hancock2.pdf
- https://academic.oup.com/joc/article-abstract/68/3/547/4986443
- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0274860
Read more:
- Love At First Sight Every Time? Why Emophilia Is A Red Flag You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 'Date Them Till You Hate Them' Is The Latest Dating Trend Sweeping Social Media
- Shrekking Explained: Learn What This New Fairytale Dating Trend Is About, And Why It's Toxic
- How One Blue Tick Can Wreck Your Brain, And Coping When You Don't Have Closure After Being Ghosted