Protein Goes Namkeen, Mithai Goes Indo-Modern: Inside India’s Biggest Food Trends From A New Report
The nation's food revolution is getting personal. Godrej Food Trends Report 2026 predicts chatpata flavours, smart kitchens and women farmers taking centrestage.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
If you walk into an average Indian kitchen today, you’ll see three things happening at once. Someone is trying to eat healthy. Someone else is secretly ordering food online. And a third person is arguing about whether ghar ka khana is better than restaurant food. Now imagine all three of them agreeing. That, in a nutshell, is what the Godrej Food Trends Report 2026 is predicting for the coming months. India’s food story is about identity, convenience, nostalgia, and most importantly, stories.
From Taste to Story
The report, launched by Godrej Industries Group at a bookstore in New Delhi makes one thing clear: food is no longer just about what’s on your plate. It’s about why it’s there. As Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the Godrej Food Trends Report, puts it, “The value of food today lies in the narratives of people, places, and traditions.”
Who grew the rice? Which region inspired the recipe? Was the dal slow-cooked by a grandmother or designed by a Michelin-star chef?
Trend 1: Chatpata Is the New Cool
According to the report, India is doubling down on its teekha, chatpata roots. And not in a subtle way. We’re talking full-blown flavour explosions. Think less “lightly spiced” and more “what just hit my tongue?” This is what experts are calling flavour maximalism. Dishes won’t just have one taste profile, they’ll have five. Sweet, spicy, tangy, smoky, crunchy. It’s basically your childhood chaat plate… but upgraded and Instagram-ready.
Even chefs like Ranveer Brar are leaning into this idea. “Food is only powerful when it tells a story. India, with its diverse flavours and beautiful contradictions, has so many stories waiting to be told. Today, conversations have evolved beyond recipes written with pen and paper to talk about ingredients, places, people, and the culture behind food,” he says.
Trend 2: Protein Goes Namkeen
For years, protein snacks in India have been boring. Sweet protein bars that taste like cardboard dipped in chocolate. Protein shakes that feel like punishment. That era is ending. In 2026, protein is going namkeen. We’re talking savoury protein snacks inspired by Indian street food. Imagine a protein bar that tastes like bhel puri. Or a high-protein namkeen mix that actually makes you happy. This shift is driven by one simple truth: Indians don’t crave sweet snacks all the time. We crave masala. So the fitness industry is finally catching up with what every Indian already knew.
Trend 3: Mithai Gets a Makeover
Traditional mithai is going Indo-modern. Before you panic, this doesn’t mean gulab jamun is disappearing. It just means it might come with a twist. Think texture mashups, fusion flavours, global influences. Your classic laddoo might suddenly have a hint of matcha. Your barfi could come layered with unexpected ingredients.
Trend 4: The Rise of the Female Farmer
Here’s a trend that goes beyond taste. The report predicts that female farmers will finally get the spotlight they deserve. For years, women have been the invisible backbone of Indian agriculture. In 2026, that invisibility is ending.
As Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Group highlights, “Storytelling around food now includes the people behind it. Recognising the vital role of female farmers in shaping sustainable agricultural practices reflects how our relationship with food continues to evolve.”
Trend 5: Home Cooking, But Smarter
Most of us love the idea of home cooking. We just don’t have the time for it. Enter the hybrid kitchen. In 2026, home cooking will evolve into a mix of pre-prepared bases and personal finishing touches. So instead of spending hours grinding masalas, you’ll use high-quality ready bases, and then add your own flair at the end.
Says Chef Amrita Raichand “As a working mom, life is a constant juggle and that’s exactly why smart, wholesome shortcuts matter. Today’s consumers are choosing options that don’t compromise on nutrition or taste. From fresh, farm-led solutions like salads, juices and smoothies to smart packaged snacks and ready-to cook meals, convenience is getting a healthy upgrade. Whether it’s a millet dosa mix, a nourishing trail mix or a quick wrap, the focus is on eating well without stress. For me, it’s about keeping food simple, nourishing and joyful; because when we eat right, life just feels a little more magical.”
Trend 6: Regional India Takes the Spotlight
For years, restaurant menus have played it safe: North Indian, Chinese, maybe Italian. Now, hyper-regional cuisines are stepping in. According to chefs like Ajay Chopra, diners are becoming more curious. They want authenticity. They want stories. So cuisines like Malwa, Maratha, Rampur, and Himachali are moving centre stage. Even street food is being re-evaluated.
As food expert Gurpreet Singh Tikku puts it, “You understand a city better at a chaat corner than at a five-star hotel! Street food is a city’s soul on a plate, revealing its people through tradition rather than trends. In Lucknow, street food is tehzeeb, patience, and perfection: from Tunday Kebabs to basket chaat, it’s royal history with mass appeal. Amritsar is pure emotion on a tawa; its butter-soaked kulchas and lassi hug you like family. Meanwhile, Kolkata’s street food is poetry in motion: puchkas and kathi rolls balancing nostalgia with unmatched affordability. These aren’t Instagram fads, but living stories of how India lives, loves, and eats.”
Trend 7: India Goes Global
Indian food is no longer trying to imitate the world. The world is coming to India. Chef Vikas Khanna points out, “Today, my India, from the golden streets of my beloved Amritsar to the hidden corners of the Northeast, has become the focus of the world. Global travellers are arriving with a hunger to discover every facet of her: beyond landmarks to immerse themselves in our culture, traditions, and home kitchens. In this era of hyper-regional discovery, fueled by the magic of storytelling and crazy, bold flavours, our incredible diversity offers so much! I am shamelessly inviting everyone: come, sit at our table and taste our heritage.”
In short, India is no longer on the sidelines of the global food conversation. It’s at the centre. So the next time you bite into a protein snack that tastes like chaat or a mithai that feels like dessert meets innovation, don’t be surprised. India isn’t just eating differently. It’s thinking differently about food.
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