ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Protein Goes Namkeen, Mithai Goes Indo-Modern: Inside India’s Biggest Food Trends From A New Report

If you walk into an average Indian kitchen today, you’ll see three things happening at once. Someone is trying to eat healthy. Someone else is secretly ordering food online. And a third person is arguing about whether ghar ka khana is better than restaurant food. Now imagine all three of them agreeing. That, in a nutshell, is what the Godrej Food Trends Report 2026 is predicting for the coming months. India’s food story is about identity, convenience, nostalgia, and most importantly, stories.

From Taste to Story

The report, launched by Godrej Industries Group at a bookstore in New Delhi makes one thing clear: food is no longer just about what’s on your plate. It’s about why it’s there. As Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the Godrej Food Trends Report, puts it, “The value of food today lies in the narratives of people, places, and traditions.”

Who grew the rice? Which region inspired the recipe? Was the dal slow-cooked by a grandmother or designed by a Michelin-star chef?

Trend 1: Chatpata Is the New Cool

According to the report, India is doubling down on its teekha, chatpata roots. And not in a subtle way. We’re talking full-blown flavour explosions. Think less “lightly spiced” and more “what just hit my tongue?” This is what experts are calling flavour maximalism. Dishes won’t just have one taste profile, they’ll have five. Sweet, spicy, tangy, smoky, crunchy. It’s basically your childhood chaat plate… but upgraded and Instagram-ready.

Even chefs like Ranveer Brar are leaning into this idea. “Food is only powerful when it tells a story. India, with its diverse flavours and beautiful contradictions, has so many stories waiting to be told. Today, conversations have evolved beyond recipes written with pen and paper to talk about ingredients, places, people, and the culture behind food,” he says.

Trend 2: Protein Goes Namkeen

For years, protein snacks in India have been boring. Sweet protein bars that taste like cardboard dipped in chocolate. Protein shakes that feel like punishment. That era is ending. In 2026, protein is going namkeen. We’re talking savoury protein snacks inspired by Indian street food. Imagine a protein bar that tastes like bhel puri. Or a high-protein namkeen mix that actually makes you happy. This shift is driven by one simple truth: Indians don’t crave sweet snacks all the time. We crave masala. So the fitness industry is finally catching up with what every Indian already knew.

Trend 3: Mithai Gets a Makeover