Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? The 25-Year-Old Hyderabadi Who Opened Chanel’s New York Show and Made Fashion History

Bhavitha is a licensed architect and product designer who studied at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad before moving to the US for a master’s degree at NYU in Integrated Design and Media and Human Computer Interaction. In short: she had a perfectly straight life plan. Then fashion turned up and said, “I beg to differ.” She didn’t know anything about the industry, either. “I grew up middle-class in India, so this world was completely new to me,” she told a fashion magazine.

According to Models.com, Bhavitha was scouted at a subway station only two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season. While most of us are sitting in the metro hoping nobody notices the samosa stain on our shirt, she was apparently busy being discovered. Before any of that, she wasn’t even in fashion. She studied architecture in Hyderabad and assistive tech in New York.

For most people, the New York subway is an obstacle course of commuter rage and questionable smells. For Bhavitha Mandava, it turned out to be the beginning of an improbable fairy tale. Hers is the sort of story you almost want to fact-check because it sounds a bit like someone slipped a Bollywood script into a Vogue meeting. The 25-year-old girl from Hyderabad opened Chanel’s big New York Métiers d’Art show this week (the brand’s first New York show since 2018).

Her first major break came at Bottega Veneta, where French-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy spotted her and cast her as an exclusive (the runway equivalent of being tapped on the shoulder and told, “We think you’re special, please don’t walk for anyone else.”) She even shot a campaign with him. When Blazy moved to Chanel, he took his instinct with him. He cast her in his debut show in Paris this October, letting her step into the world of the iconic tweed with the same ease most people step into a pair of comfy chappals.

In December came the moment nobody could have predicted: Bhavitha Mandava opening Chanel's Métiers d’Art show in New York... in a subway station. The Bowery and Kenmare stop, to be specific. Abandoned train platforms, a parked train, evening gowns brushing past peeling tiles. It was like Chanel took the city’s grimiest setting and handed it a couture makeover. Somewhere between front row guests ASAP Rocky, Jon Bon Jovi, Kristen Stewart, Teyana Taylor, Solange, Sabyasachi, Bhavitha walked out in front of the world and made history.

Fashion influencer Viren H Shah described it in a poetic way: “She was discovered in the most ordinary of places, a New York City subway. And yesterday she just opened the Chanel Métiers d’art show in New York City — in the train station where it all started.” It almost feels staged. Two weeks after being scouted, she debuted at Bottega Veneta. A year later, she walked Chanel’s Spring ’26 runway in Paris. And now she's the face that opened Matthieu Blazy’s second Chanel collection... back in the subway, closing the loop so neatly you’d think someone storyboarded it.

Family Cheering from Home

The part of the story that most people will remember isn’t the celebrities in the front row or the set design or even the clothes. It’s the video Bhavitha posted on December 3 of her parents watching her open the show. Her mother, eyes brimming, kept repeating her name in disbelief. Her father, quieter but no less proud, watched her walk down the Bowery Station staircase, the place where she’d once been just another commuter now transformed into a global stage.

Bhavitha captioned the video: “Can’t put into words how much this means to me.” Not bad for a girl who only started modelling a year back.