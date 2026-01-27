ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Best Travel Destinations To Chill Out In Before The Winter Season Ends

There’s a special kind of magic that comes with Indian winters tapering off into spring. It’s that brief window between February and March when the air is still crisp in the mornings, the skies are clear, and travel feels like an open invitation. You’re neither bundled up like it’s December, nor sweating through long sleeves. It’s the Goldilocks season for exploring snowy mountains, warm beaches, cultural cities, and serene deserts.

1. Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

You want snow? You want stark landscapes? You want a place that feels like time forgot it? Spiti Valley is your answer. In February, parts of Spiti are still under winter’s spell. Ice forts, frozen waterfalls, and lunar-like terrain makes you feel like you landed on another planet. By March, as roads gradually open, the valley feeling like spring: rugged gypsy blooms, distant chants from monasteries. This is not a place for luxury lovers (there’s limited luxury here). But for adventurers, thinkers, and people who read travel brochures with a compass in one hand, Spiti is spiritual without preaching.

What to do:

Visit Key Monastery — centuries-old and echoing with meditation bells.

Drive up to Chandratal Lake — if the roads permit; the icy blues are unreal.

Meet local families and share butter tea, the Spitian way.

2. Auli in Uttarakhand

Auli, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, is one of India’s premier ski destinations. In February and early March, the snow is still perfect for skiing. The slopes are smooth, the lifts are fun, and the views are postcard-perfect. For couples, Auli spells romance. For families, it offers fun. For solo travelers, it’s an adventure that doesn’t shrink from giving you company.