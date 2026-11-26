Bengal Biennale 2026: Second Edition Begins In Santiniketan; 100 Artists From 13 Countries Are Participating
A key highlight of this year’s event is an exhibition of paintings by the late artist Jogen Chowdhury. Entry is free and open to all.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
The second edition of the Bengal Biennale (inspired by the iconic Jibanananda Das poem Banalata) has officially commenced in the historic town of Santiniketan. Running from November 25, 2026, to January 2, 2027, this year's festival brings together over 100 distinguished artists from across India and 13 countries, including the United States, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the Netherlands.
A Historic Venue and Key Highlights
For the first time, the 40-day international art exhibition is being hosted within the precincts of Kala Bhavana and the Nandan Art Gallery at Visva Bharati University, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.
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Major attractions of this edition include:
The Sculpture Garden: Set amidst the natural surroundings behind the Sangeet-Kala Bhavan, featuring replicas of masterpieces by legendary sculptor Ramkinkar Baij.
Jogen Chowdhury Retrospective: A special exhibition showcasing paintings by the late artist, hosted at 'Swad,' an art gallery founded by Chowdhury himself.
Diverse Venues: In addition to Kala Bhavana and Nandan Art Gallery, exhibitions are taking place across multiple cultural spaces, including Tukaron, Arthashila, Krittika, and the studio of the late artist Somnath Hore.
Global and National Participation: Alongside international creatives, works by renowned Indian artists such as Jitish Kallat, Shilpa Gupta, Paresh Maity, Amol K. Patil, and Jogen Chowdhury are on prominent display, featuring eco-friendly installations alongside traditional mediums.
The inaugural ceremony at Kala Bhavana drew prominent figures from the art world, including Rithika Biswas, Jayshree Burman, Pankaj Panwar, William de Ruij, Paresh Maity, KS Radhakrishnan, and Tejal Shah.
Reflecting on the milestone, renowned sculptor K.S. Radhakrishnan remarked: "It is only fitting that an art festival of this nature should take place in Rabindranath Tagore’s Santiniketan. Hosting an exhibition within Kala Bhavana—imbued with the legacy of Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij, and K.G. Subramanyan—is a significant achievement that will foster deep learning and inspire both students and art enthusiasts."
Co-curator and artist Ritika Biswas added: "This is the first time an exhibition of this scale is being held amidst the natural surroundings of Kala Bhavana. It is a truly historic occasion that weaves together the nature, history, and vibrant art of Santiniketan."
The Bengal Biennale is open to the general public, and admission is entirely free of charge.
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