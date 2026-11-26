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Bengal Biennale 2026: Second Edition Begins In Santiniketan; 100 Artists From 13 Countries Are Participating

Visitors to the Bengal Biennale observe the installations at Sculpture Park in Santiniketan ( ETV Bharat )

The second edition of the Bengal Biennale (inspired by the iconic Jibanananda Das poem Banalata) has officially commenced in the historic town of Santiniketan. Running from November 25, 2026, to January 2, 2027, this year's festival brings together over 100 distinguished artists from across India and 13 countries, including the United States, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the Netherlands.

A Historic Venue and Key Highlights

For the first time, the 40-day international art exhibition is being hosted within the precincts of Kala Bhavana and the Nandan Art Gallery at Visva Bharati University, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site. Also read: Arpita Singh, Iconic Figure Of Contemporary Indian Art, Has Breathed Her Last At Age 89 Major attractions of this edition include: The Sculpture Garden: Set amidst the natural surroundings behind the Sangeet-Kala Bhavan, featuring replicas of masterpieces by legendary sculptor Ramkinkar Baij. Jogen Chowdhury Retrospective: A special exhibition showcasing paintings by the late artist, hosted at 'Swad,' an art gallery founded by Chowdhury himself.