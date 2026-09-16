ETV Bharat / lifestyle

15-Minute Face Spa: How To Choose And Use A Korean Sheet Mask

Korean sheet masks have become one of the easiest entry points into K-beauty because they promise something that most beauty routines don't: 15 or 20 minutes of sitting still while technically doing something good for your skin. It is skincare and enforced relaxation together. Walk into a beauty store or browse online and you're faced with masks containing hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, green tea, centella asiatica, ceramides, snail mucin, rice extract and lemon. So, how to choose? The trick is to stop choosing a sheet mask because the packaging is pretty and start choosing it according to what your skin actually needs.

What Does A Sheet Mask Do?

A sheet mask is essentially a fabric, cellulose or gel-like sheet soaked in a skincare essence. The sheet sits against your skin and helps keep the ingredients in contact with the skin for a period of time. Most sheet masks are designed to provide hydration and give the skin a temporary fresher, plumper appearance. Some are formulated with ingredients aimed at brightening, calming or supporting the skin barrier.

The serum inside the mask gets most of the attention, but the sheet matters too. Sheet masks come in different materials and fits. Some are made from cotton or cellulose, while others use hydrogel or newer bio-cellulose materials. A sheet mask isn't going to permanently delete wrinkles, erase years of sun exposure or transform your face into the face of a Korean actress. It is better thought of as a concentrated skincare treat rather than a replacement for your everyday routine.

If You Have Dry Skin

Dry or dehydrated skin is probably the easiest place to start with sheet masks. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, panthenol and ceramides. These are commonly used in moisturising and barrier-supporting skincare. If your face feels tight after cleansing, looks flaky or tends to become uncomfortable in air-conditioned environments, a hydrating sheet mask may be more useful.

If Your Skin Is Oily Or Acne-Prone

Skin that produces excess oil can still become dehydrated. Instead of choosing the harshest possible mask, look for lightweight, soothing and hydrating formulas. Sheet masks with ingredients such as centella asiatica and niacinamide may be useful depending on your individual skin needs and tolerance. If you're acne-prone, be cautious with heavily fragranced formulas or rich products that you know tend to clog your pores.

However, if you are dealing with persistent or severe acne, a sheet mask isn't a substitute for proper acne treatment. Consult a dermatologist.