ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Beauty Is Not Just About Looks', Says Miss Forever Universe India 2025 Awardee Dr Srujana Devi

Visakhapatnam: "Beauty is not just about looks. It should be used as a tool to educate others and serve society," says Dr Srujana Devi, a Visakhapatnam-based doctor, who recently won the Miss Forever Universe India 2025 crown at the Forever Star India Awards (FSIA) held in Jaipur. She believes fashion can be a strong platform to spread awareness on health and social issues.

Dr Srujana said her understanding of life deepened while studying medicine, which pushed her towards social service. She added that her focus is on educating the youth about health, poverty, cancer, anaemia and other social problems.

The national competition--the Forever Star India Awards (FSIA) saw nearly 10,000 participants from across India, of which only 105 were selected. Dr Srujana stood out in the last rounds with her talent, confidence and strong personality, earning the top honour. Earlier, she was crowned FSIA Miss Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 2025. Her win at the national level has inspired many young women.

Born into a middle-class family, Srujana completed her schooling at Delhi Public School and went on to study medicine at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada. Later, she pursued her MD (Doctor of Medicine) and a special course in Emergency Medicine in Tamil Nadu.