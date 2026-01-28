ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Two-Time Grammy Winner Rakesh Chaurasia On Sharing The Stage With Sitar Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan And Letting Music Lead Their India Tour

As Rakesh Chaurasia lifted his bansuri and Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan settled into the first phrases on the sitar at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA in Mumbai, the concert brought together two of India’s most revered maestros. The sold-out evening marked a defining moment in the debut tour of the Strings & Wind intellectual property. Curated by Perfect Harmony Productions and Cisne for Arts, the concert followed a structured two-hour format featuring individual solo presentations by each maestro, culminating in a compelling jugalbandi. This was a day after another packed show with the two artists in Bengaluru for their India tour.

As the nephew and foremost disciple of the late Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, the acclaimed flautist carries a legacy shaped by breath, restraint, and emotional depth. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the foremost exponents of the instrument, performing extensively across India, Europe, the United States, and Asia at major classical music festivals and concert halls. He is a two-time Grammy Award winner, having won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Pashto (2024) and Best Global Music Performance for As We Speak the same year.

Sharing the stage with Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan whose gayaki ang and lyrical approach to the sitar have blurred the boundaries between vocal and instrumental music, creates a jugalbandi any lover of Hindustani classical music wouldn't miss. In this conversation with ETV Bharat, Rakesh Chaurasia reflects on the trust that guides their on-stage dialogue, tradition without nostalgia, and the rare alchemy that occurs when two masters allow the music to lead.

Q 1. You carry the musical lineage of Bharat Ratna Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, one of the most revered names in Indian classical music. At what point did you stop feeling the weight of legacy and start feeling the freedom of your own voice on the bansuri?

Rakesh Chaurasia: When I realized that learning is a joy and will always be the way forward for life in classical music, the weight of carrying forward lineage evaporated immediately. Once joy comes in, the weight is off your shoulder. Also all along, I didn't feel I should live upto his legacy since there is no way we can match the phenomenal repertoire created by our guru and legendary masters. All I thought and think about is how I can learn and imbibe the vast knowledge available to me as lineage.

He is the nephew and foremost disciple of the late Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, India's most respected bansuri player (Image courtesy the artiste)

Q 2. You are touring with Ustad Shujaat Khan, who is known for his lyrical sensitivity and emotional depth on the sitar. How would you describe the musical conversation between flute and sitar in this collaboration?

RK: Collaboration always enriches. Sitting alongside Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan is not just a priviledge but also sheer joy. I am learning from his rich and vast experience. When we played, it almost felt like the flute was merging with the sitar creating an ethereal experience for us and the audiences.