This Tropical Island Is Being Called 'The New Goa' By Indians Travelling Abroad
Bali has started giving serious “next Goa” energy, except with better Wi-Fi and cheaper smoothie bowls.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Goa is that friend who introduced you to freedom. Beach shacks, late nights, “I’ll just stay one more day” turning into a week. But Bali is Goa’s overachieving cousin who went abroad, did yoga, started a podcast, and now drinks green juice every morning. Bali is surprisingly affordable.
We’re talking villas with pools that cost less than a 2BHK rent in Mumbai. Scooters you can rent for the price of your daily coffee habit. Meals that are both healthy and photogenic (because if you didn’t post it, did you even digest it?). Areas like Canggu and Ubud are full of people who came for a vacation and accidentally started a new life. One day you’re a corporate employee, the next you’re saying things like, “I’m exploring creative freedom” while sitting in a café with a laptop and a coconut.
The Digital Nomad Delusion
Bali is a hotspot for “digital nomads” (people who work remotely and occasionally answer emails between beach walks). There’s fast internet, coworking spaces, and enough cafés to make you feel productive even when you’re just scrolling. Of course, there’s always that one person who says, “I moved here to simplify my life,” and then spends three hours choosing between oat milk and almond milk.
In Goa, chilling means beach, beer, repeat. In Bali, chilling comes with a glow-up. You wake up early, do yoga, eat something that looks like art, maybe attend a sound healing session, and then reward yourself with… another smoothie bowl.
So, Is Bali the New Goa?
Yes. But also no. Goa will always be Goa... the OG of laid-back Indian escapes, where time slows down and nobody judges you for doing absolutely nothing. Bali, on the other hand, is where you go when you want to do nothing… but with intention.
It’s relaxed, but curated. Also, it’s a place where you can live near a beach, eat well, work remotely, and tell people you’re “on a journey.” So if you’ve been dreaming of a slower, sunnier life, Bali is waiting. Just don’t blame us when you start saying things like, “I think I’ll stay another week.”
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