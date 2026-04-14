ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Baisakhi Style Guide: How To Dress Festive Without Looking Like You Tried Too Hard

Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated with enormous joy in Punjab and across North India, is one of those occasions where fashion competes with tradition. You want to look festive, colourful, and Instagram-ready but not like you borrowed an outfit from a wedding baraat. The trick is balance. And luckily, Bollywood has already given us a few style lessons.

Baisakhi fashion works best when it feels joyful and effortless. Think bright colours, breathable fabrics, and silhouettes that allow you to actually move because if there is one festival where you might end up dancing bhangra, it is this one. Baisakhi is essentially spring celebrating itself, so earthy tones and dark winter palettes should take a holiday. Instead, go for mustard yellow, vibrant pinks, bright greens, and cheerful oranges. The idea is to look like you belong in a field of ripening wheat rather than in a corporate boardroom.

Sonali Bendre looks peachy in this bright ensemble (IANS Photo)

Take inspiration from Sonali Bendre, who has mastered the art of festive elegance without looking overdone. Her style secret is simplicity. A well-fitted kurta paired with a vibrant dupatta can look far more striking than a heavily embroidered outfit that weighs more than your gym dumbbells.

Fashion Tip: For Baisakhi, a cotton or chanderi kurta with delicate embroidery works beautifully. Add juttis and oxidised earrings.

Triptii Dimri teamed her velvet suit with comfy mojris (IANS Photo)

Then there is the younger Bollywood vibe. If you prefer something playful and modern, look at Triptii Dimri. Her fashion choices often combine traditional silhouettes with contemporary ease. A sleeveless embroidered kurta with a net dupatta and diamond jewellery can be perfect for Baisakhi gatherings. It lets you enjoy the festival without worrying about adjusting your outfit every five minutes.