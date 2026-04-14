Baisakhi Style Guide: How To Dress Festive Without Looking Like You Tried Too Hard
The idea for Baisakhi fashion is to look like you belong in a field of ripening wheat rather than in a corporate boardroom.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated with enormous joy in Punjab and across North India, is one of those occasions where fashion competes with tradition. You want to look festive, colourful, and Instagram-ready but not like you borrowed an outfit from a wedding baraat. The trick is balance. And luckily, Bollywood has already given us a few style lessons.
Baisakhi fashion works best when it feels joyful and effortless. Think bright colours, breathable fabrics, and silhouettes that allow you to actually move because if there is one festival where you might end up dancing bhangra, it is this one. Baisakhi is essentially spring celebrating itself, so earthy tones and dark winter palettes should take a holiday. Instead, go for mustard yellow, vibrant pinks, bright greens, and cheerful oranges. The idea is to look like you belong in a field of ripening wheat rather than in a corporate boardroom.
Take inspiration from Sonali Bendre, who has mastered the art of festive elegance without looking overdone. Her style secret is simplicity. A well-fitted kurta paired with a vibrant dupatta can look far more striking than a heavily embroidered outfit that weighs more than your gym dumbbells.
Fashion Tip: For Baisakhi, a cotton or chanderi kurta with delicate embroidery works beautifully. Add juttis and oxidised earrings.
Then there is the younger Bollywood vibe. If you prefer something playful and modern, look at Triptii Dimri. Her fashion choices often combine traditional silhouettes with contemporary ease. A sleeveless embroidered kurta with a net dupatta and diamond jewellery can be perfect for Baisakhi gatherings. It lets you enjoy the festival without worrying about adjusting your outfit every five minutes.
Fashion Tip: Lightweight fabrics such as muslin, linen, or cotton silk are ideal because Indian festivals usually involve sunlight, laughter, and a lot of food.
Observe how Rani Mukerji approaches ethnic dressing. Her outfit is rooted in tradition but has a boho touch with the silhouette of her pants.
Fashion Tip: Choose prints like phulkari-inspired motifs or simple florals to stay aligned with the harvest theme. Pair it with minimal jewellery and you are good to go.
If you want inspiration for bold festive dressing, look no further than Raveena Tandon. She often embraces vibrant traditional outfits with confidence, which is exactly the energy Baisakhi demands.
Fashion tip: Phulkari, with its intricate floral embroidery, is practically the unofficial fabric of Punjabi celebrations. Even one piece can add authenticity to your outfit.
Jewellery itself deserves a quick conversation. Baisakhi is not about heavy gold sets. It is about cheerful accents. Think chunky jhumkas, colourful bangles, or even a single statement ring. The goal is to look festive, not like you emptied a jewellery locker.
Footwear is another detail people forget until the last minute. Baisakhi gatherings often involve standing, walking, and spontaneous dancing. High heels might look glamorous for the first 15 minutes but will quickly turn you into the person sitting in the corner holding your shoes. Instead, go for embroidered juttis, mojaris, or comfortable kolhapuris. They keep the festive vibe intact and your feet happy.
Hair and makeup should also follow the “less drama, more glow” philosophy. Soft curls, a simple braid, or even a neat bun with fresh flowers works beautifully. Makeup can stay fresh and natural: dewy skin, a hint of blush, kohl-lined eyes, and a vibrant lipstick. Remember, festivals are about energy and joy, not contouring tutorials.
Ultimately, Baisakhi fashion is about celebration. The clothes should reflect the spirit of harvest: abundance, colour, and happiness. Wear something that lets you move, laugh, eat too many laddoos, and dance without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions.
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