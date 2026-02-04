ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Badshah To Represent India At 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game In Los Angeles

Badshah will be the first ever Indian rapper to take the court at the celebrity games ( Image courtesy the artiste )

Rapper Badshah will represent India at the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becoming the first Indian hip-hop artist to participate in the event. The game will take place on February 13, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is a fan-favourite fixture of All-Star Weekend and features personalities from music, film, television, sports, and digital media. This will mark Badshah’s debut at the global event. Badshah’s appearance follows a high-profile 2025, during which he announced a headline show at London’s The O2, led a hip-hop tour across North America, attended Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, collaborated with international artists Davido and Ali El Arabi, and launched his own pizza and vodka brands. He also became the first rapper globally to co-create a Maybach Eyewear collection.