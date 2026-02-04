Badshah To Represent India At 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game In Los Angeles
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is a fan-favourite fixture of All-Star Weekend and features personalities from music, film, television, sports, and digital media.
Rapper Badshah will represent India at the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becoming the first Indian hip-hop artist to participate in the event. The game will take place on February 13, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is a fan-favourite fixture of All-Star Weekend and features personalities from music, film, television, sports, and digital media. This will mark Badshah’s debut at the global event.
Badshah’s appearance follows a high-profile 2025, during which he announced a headline show at London’s The O2, led a hip-hop tour across North America, attended Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, collaborated with international artists Davido and Ali El Arabi, and launched his own pizza and vodka brands. He also became the first rapper globally to co-create a Maybach Eyewear collection.
Badshah said in a statement, “I’m beyond excited to be part of this incredible event and take Indian hip-hop centre court. Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour. The NBA represents a powerful mix of sport, culture and self-expression, and as basketball’s fan base continues to grow in India, it’s exciting to represent that energy on a global stage.”
The 2026 Celebrity Game roster includes Keegan-Michael Key, DJ Mustard, GloRilla, former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin, NFL player Keenan Allen, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, basketball creator Jenna Bandy, singer-songwriter Adrien Nuñez, former NBA player Tacko Fall, Phoenix Suns Chairman Mat Ishbia, and Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman Rick Schnall, among others. Returning players include reigning Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn, actor Simu Liu, Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, and former NBA champion Jason “White Chocolate” Williams. Coaching duties will be handled by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts, shooting coach Lethal Shooter, actor Anthony Anderson, and player development trainer Chris Brickley.
The game will feature a halftime performance by K-pop group CORTIS, recently named part of the NBA’s “Friends of the NBA” program. The Green Carpet event, presented by Wingstop, will return with coverage across NBA and ESPN social platforms. Monica McNutt will host the broadcast and MVP presentation, with Mark Jones on play-by-play and Richard Jefferson as analyst. Fan-favourite in-game features such as Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles® Crunch Time will also return. Tickets are available via the NBA All-Star events website.
