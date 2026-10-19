ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Glow Through The Festive Season: Ayurvedic Skincare Rituals For Healthy, Radiant Skin

Massage 3 to 4 drops of an infused oil recommended by your Ayurvedic doctor into your face and neck ( Getty Images )

The festive season is here, and that means wardrobes are being updated, and calendars are filling up with pujas, parties, family gatherings and weddings. There is just one small detail we sometimes forget while preparing for all the celebrations: our skin has to survive them, too. Between shopping in the sun, pollution, late-night functions, heavy makeup and the occasional festive feast, skin can start looking tired just when we want it to look its best. The seasonal shift towards cooler weather can add another challenge, leaving some people dealing with dryness, tightness or irritation.

However, you don't need a shelf full of expensive products or a last-minute salon marathon to prepare your skin. Ayurveda offers a useful starting point, with its emphasis on seasonal routines, gentle care and the connection between everyday habits and overall wellbeing.

Says Dr. Chaithra Hebbar, Consultant, Department of Skin and Aesthetics in Ayurveda, SDM College of Ayurveda, Hospital and Research Centre, Udupi: “Since the festive season aligns with the seasonal transition into cooler autumn months (Ritu Sandhi, shifting from Sharad to Hemant Ritu), skin dryness and barrier depletion become primary consumer concerns. Historically, festive preparation relied entirely on DIY kitchen remedies made from turmeric, chickpea flour, saffron, and raw milk. Today, the modern beauty industry has institutionalized these traditions.” By bridging ancient Ayurvedic texts like the Charaka Samhita with modern cosmetic science, companies have turned traditional pre-festive preparation into a premium, multi-step consumer experience. Ubtan is an ayurvedic beauty staple during Hindu festivals (Getty Images) Agrees wellness expert Hari Ram Rinwa, Founder of Ashpveda, “Glowing skin is not a one-day job. You need to follow the routine and have a good understanding of skin type and what ingredients suit you. Modern formulators are leveraging traditional Ayurvedic emollients and mapping them directly to modern skincare equivalents.” These ingredients act as natural sources of essential fatty acids, squalene, and antioxidants to deliver a plump, deeply moisturized glow without clogging pores. Also read: 5 Precautions For Festive Eye Makeup: Tips For Those With Sensitive Eyes Ingredients That Support Healthy, Glowing Skin Dr. Chaithra Hebbar and Hari Ram Rinwa suggest the ingredients according to ayurveda: Sesame Oil: The most revered classical preparation for a radiant glow. Research shows it contains linoleic acid and sesamol, which closely resemble our natural skin lipids, helping maintain barrier integrity unlike sulfate-based face washes.

The most revered classical preparation for a radiant glow. Research shows it contains linoleic acid and sesamol, which closely resemble our natural skin lipids, helping maintain barrier integrity unlike sulfate-based face washes. Saffron: Has potential to reduce excess melanin and even out skin tone.Studies using DPPH assays demonstrate its strong antioxidant capacity.

Has potential to reduce excess melanin and even out skin tone.Studies using DPPH assays demonstrate its strong antioxidant capacity. Sandalwood & Vetiver: Provide essential cooling and anti-inflammatory support, which is vital for calming sensitive, redness-prone skin.

Provide essential cooling and anti-inflammatory support, which is vital for calming sensitive, redness-prone skin. Manjistha: Supports blood circulation and reduces glycation thus treats damages skin collagen.

Supports blood circulation and reduces glycation thus treats damages skin collagen. Ubtan: Containing a combination of turmeric, sandalwood, gram flour, it functions as a gentle bio-exfoliant. The curcumin in turmeric is extensively researched for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, respecting the skin microbiome rather than stripping it like harsh chemical scrubs.

Containing a combination of turmeric, sandalwood, gram flour, it functions as a gentle bio-exfoliant. The curcumin in turmeric is extensively researched for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, respecting the skin microbiome rather than stripping it like harsh chemical scrubs. Aloe Vera: Known to provide hydration to the skin. With its natural hydrating abilities, this ingredient can help keep your skin hydrated. suited for warm weather.

Known to provide hydration to the skin. With its natural hydrating abilities, this ingredient can help keep your skin hydrated. suited for warm weather. Turmeric: Turmeric is used in skincare as per traditional Ayurveda. The reason being the presence of curcumin in it, which acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory component. While using turmeric products, be wise, since excessive turmeric products might irritate the skin.

Turmeric is used in skincare as per traditional Ayurveda. The reason being the presence of curcumin in it, which acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory component. While using turmeric products, be wise, since excessive turmeric products might irritate the skin. Neem: Neem is used traditionally in skincare, but there isn’t much scientific proof of its effectiveness against acne. Instead of using natural neem pastes, choose suitable products. Step-by-Step Festive Skincare Ritual To achieve a lasting glow, align your external skincare steps with your body's daily biological rhythms, says Dr. Hebbar: Step 1: Pre-Shower Body Massage (Abhyanga) Apply warm sesame or almond oil to your body and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off in a warm shower. This stimulates circulation, calms the nervous system, and creates a protective lipid shield. Step 2: Gentle Cleansing