Glow Through The Festive Season: Ayurvedic Skincare Rituals For Healthy, Radiant Skin
Enjoy the traditional wisdom while choosing remedies that suit your skin and are supported by evidence, say ayurveda experts.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
The festive season is here, and that means wardrobes are being updated, and calendars are filling up with pujas, parties, family gatherings and weddings. There is just one small detail we sometimes forget while preparing for all the celebrations: our skin has to survive them, too. Between shopping in the sun, pollution, late-night functions, heavy makeup and the occasional festive feast, skin can start looking tired just when we want it to look its best. The seasonal shift towards cooler weather can add another challenge, leaving some people dealing with dryness, tightness or irritation.
However, you don't need a shelf full of expensive products or a last-minute salon marathon to prepare your skin. Ayurveda offers a useful starting point, with its emphasis on seasonal routines, gentle care and the connection between everyday habits and overall wellbeing.
Says Dr. Chaithra Hebbar, Consultant, Department of Skin and Aesthetics in Ayurveda, SDM College of Ayurveda, Hospital and Research Centre, Udupi: “Since the festive season aligns with the seasonal transition into cooler autumn months (Ritu Sandhi, shifting from Sharad to Hemant Ritu), skin dryness and barrier depletion become primary consumer concerns. Historically, festive preparation relied entirely on DIY kitchen remedies made from turmeric, chickpea flour, saffron, and raw milk. Today, the modern beauty industry has institutionalized these traditions.”
By bridging ancient Ayurvedic texts like the Charaka Samhita with modern cosmetic science, companies have turned traditional pre-festive preparation into a premium, multi-step consumer experience.
Agrees wellness expert Hari Ram Rinwa, Founder of Ashpveda, “Glowing skin is not a one-day job. You need to follow the routine and have a good understanding of skin type and what ingredients suit you. Modern formulators are leveraging traditional Ayurvedic emollients and mapping them directly to modern skincare equivalents.”
These ingredients act as natural sources of essential fatty acids, squalene, and antioxidants to deliver a plump, deeply moisturized glow without clogging pores.
Also read: 5 Precautions For Festive Eye Makeup: Tips For Those With Sensitive Eyes
Ingredients That Support Healthy, Glowing Skin
Dr. Chaithra Hebbar and Hari Ram Rinwa suggest the ingredients according to ayurveda:
- Sesame Oil: The most revered classical preparation for a radiant glow. Research shows it contains linoleic acid and sesamol, which closely resemble our natural skin lipids, helping maintain barrier integrity unlike sulfate-based face washes.
- Saffron: Has potential to reduce excess melanin and even out skin tone.Studies using DPPH assays demonstrate its strong antioxidant capacity.
- Sandalwood & Vetiver: Provide essential cooling and anti-inflammatory support, which is vital for calming sensitive, redness-prone skin.
- Manjistha: Supports blood circulation and reduces glycation thus treats damages skin collagen.
- Ubtan: Containing a combination of turmeric, sandalwood, gram flour, it functions as a gentle bio-exfoliant. The curcumin in turmeric is extensively researched for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, respecting the skin microbiome rather than stripping it like harsh chemical scrubs.
- Aloe Vera: Known to provide hydration to the skin. With its natural hydrating abilities, this ingredient can help keep your skin hydrated. suited for warm weather.
- Turmeric: Turmeric is used in skincare as per traditional Ayurveda. The reason being the presence of curcumin in it, which acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory component. While using turmeric products, be wise, since excessive turmeric products might irritate the skin.
- Neem: Neem is used traditionally in skincare, but there isn’t much scientific proof of its effectiveness against acne. Instead of using natural neem pastes, choose suitable products.
Step-by-Step Festive Skincare Ritual
To achieve a lasting glow, align your external skincare steps with your body's daily biological rhythms, says Dr. Hebbar:
Step 1: Pre-Shower Body Massage (Abhyanga)
Apply warm sesame or almond oil to your body and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off in a warm shower. This stimulates circulation, calms the nervous system, and creates a protective lipid shield.
Step 2: Gentle Cleansing
While bathing, cleanse the skin using a traditional, gentle paste made of chickpea flour, milk, and a pinch of turmeric. This clears away dead night cells and preserves the skin's acidic pH mantle, leaving a smooth canvas for festive makeup.
Step 3: Cooling Herbal Mist
In the afternoon, mist your face with pure, chilled vetiver (khus) or rose water, gently blotting away excess oil. Midday oiliness peaks naturally, trapping heat and causing inflammation. A cooling mist balances excess heat and reduces surface temperature without disrupting your daytime makeup.
Step 4: The Double Cleanse
Thorough evening cleansing is critical. Dissolve makeup, sweat, and pollution using a plant-based oil or butter, followed by water. Clearing this epidermal pathway allows active ingredients to absorb deeply without causing congestion.
Step 5: Facial Oil Therapy (Mukha Abhyanga)
Massage 3 to 4 drops of an infused oil recommended by your Ayurvedic doctor into your face and neck using upward, circular strokes. The skin barrier easily absorbs these botanical lipids, directly combating nighttime dryness.
Step 6: Cellular Sleep Repair
Protect your sleep windows to allow the skin to repair and rebuild collagen naturally. The beauty industry is actively breaking the silo between topical skincare and overall wellness. Ayurveda teaches that outer radiance (Prabha) is a direct reflection of inner vitality (Ojas), which is severely attacked by the late nights, heavy eating, and stress of festive celebrations.
Tips For Better Skincare Results
You can try these steps to get the desired results, says Hari Ram Rinwa:
- Start your skincare routine with a mild face wash or cleanser to remove dirt, excess oil and impurities
- Try gulab jal (rose water) as a toner or any serum for better hydration
- Then, choose a lightweight moisturiser to nourish the skin better
- Apply a good sunscreen with SPF 50+ as it prevents sun damage and uneven skin tone.
Elevating skincare into an intentional ritual of self-care in accordance with seasonal rhythm allows us to move past routine hygiene and embrace a therapeutic way of living. During these festivals, let your skin tell a story of balance, not just makeup.
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