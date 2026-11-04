ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet The Award-Winning Student Using AI To Help Neurodivergent Children Be More Independent, From Ordering Coffee To Taking The Bus

Kush Garg with his winning device, (right) standing in front of Delhi Technological University where he is a student ( ETV Bharat )

By Kasmin Fernandes 6 Min Read

There's one kind of engineering that begins not with a machine, a circuit board or a line of code, but with a question: What if we could make someone's everyday life a little easier? It is a simple question, but answering it requires something that isn't always taught in engineering classrooms: the ability to recognise a problem from another person's perspective. For Kush Garg, a student at Delhi Technological University and the National Winner of the 10th IET India Scholarship Award, that question led to an innovation with the potential to make everyday environments more accessible to neurodivergent children.

The IET India Scholarship Award recognises and supports undergraduate engineering students who demonstrate strong academicperformance, innovation, leadership and the ability to apply engineering knowledge to real-world challenges. IET stands for the Institution of Engineering and Technology, one of the world's largest engineering bodies. The 2026 edition marked the 10th edition of the scholarship, with a total prize pool of ₹20 lakh, where Garg bagged the top prize. In 2024, he also won 2nd place ($60,000) at the DARPA Triage Challenge with Team UAS-DTU and secured the 3rd position globally at the ICUAS UAV Competition in Greece.

Also read: The Talk About Autism Is Changing, From Special Needs To Special Strengths Garg's latest winning idea is a compact, AI-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) device designed to provide real-time assistance when children navigate situations that many of us take for granted. Ordering a coffee, buying groceries, travelling on public transport or following a classroom conversation may appear to be routine activities. But for some neurodivergent children, these interactions can involve complex social cues, communication challenges, sensory sensitivities and uncertainty about what to say or do next. Kush Garg is the national winner of the IET India Scholarship Award (ETV Bharat) The device aims to bridge that gap by understanding the child's preferences, activities and immediate surroundings, then offering context-aware suggestions at the moment they are needed. Rather than expecting children to depend constantly on parents, teachers or caregivers to interpret situations for them, the technology is designed to help them participate more independently. “I think just knowing that there is something to fall back on when you are stuck will empower children to try these things by themselves,” he tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview. Q 1. How does your AI-enabled device interpret a child's surroundings and decide when assistance is needed? I didn't want this device to begin each interaction as a blank slate. So, it gradually learns about the child through conversations, routines and preferences. It hears speech and even preserves the context in its “memory”, and uses AI to know what's happening and what the child is trying to say. It works on states. Say a waiter asks, “What coffee would you like to have?” The device can tell from the conversation that the child is in a café. It also looks at the time of day and what it already knows about the child. If it has learnt that the child usually picks cold coffee in the evening, 'Cold coffee' shows up as a suggested reply. The same context can help with what comes next, like paying. In the current prototype, the child turns the device on and off with a physical button, so they're the one deciding when they want help. I also chose an e-paper screen instead of an ordinary screen. After the text is entered, it stays there without power, so the device can keep communicating throughout the day. Q 2. How can the device help children navigate everyday social interactions with greater confidence and independence? What really struck me at the beginning was seeing how much these kids look to parents or teachers to say what it is they need. Even a simple outing to the shops, ordering food or even talking to a stranger can become difficult without the familiar presence of a parent or carer. I think just knowing that there is something to fall back on when you are stuck will empower children to try these things by themselves. The device will say a suggestion and display it so the child can communicate it without having to speak.