ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Autistic Joy: The Side Of Autism We Rarely Talk About | Autistic Pride Day 2026

On Autistic Pride Day, much of the conversation around autism follows a familiar path. We discuss challenges, therapies, diagnoses, and support systems. But there is a question we rarely ask. What brings autistic people joy?

The omission is revealing. It suggests that we have become so focused on understanding struggle that we sometimes forget to understand the person who is struggling. We become preoccupied with deficits and lose sight of delight. Autistic Pride Day offers an opportunity to look beyond what autism can make difficult and toward what autism can make beautiful.

The Joy of Being Fully Yourself

One of the great tragedies of modern life is that many people spend years trying to become someone else. Children quickly learn which behaviours are rewarded and which are discouraged. They learn to fit in, to adapt, to camouflage. Over time, authenticity is often exchanged for acceptance. However, autistic individuals spend years trying to navigate a world designed around neurotypical expectations. This is why joy is not a trivial subject.

Dr. Shruti Ghatalia, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, says, “When people talk about autism, they only discuss the challenges and problems linked to it, but fail to talk about autistic joy. Many people with autism tend to experience happiness in unique and meaningful ways through their special interests, routines, creativity, sensory experiences, and deep connections that they share with their loved ones.”

Joy is not merely the absence of difficulty. It is the presence of meaning.

The Joy of Deep Fascination