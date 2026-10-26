ETV Bharat / lifestyle

First-of-its-kind Atlas Maps How Exercise Reshapes The Body At The Molecular Level

Exercise doesn’t just change our muscles, it changes many of our organs and cells at different levels ( Getty Images )

It’s no surprise that exercise is good for you; we hear it all the time. Exercise can make us resilient against disease and dysfunction, speed up recovery from illness, and reduce mortality overall. In fact, studies have linked exercise to more than 30% lower all-cause, cardiovascular, and cancer mortalities. Despite knowing all the good that exercise can do, scientists have had a hard time deciphering why. This question has been difficult to answer, in part because studies in humans are limited to blood and a few muscles. As a result, mouse models have become a popular tool for determining the molecular signatures of exercise.

To understand what goes wrong in the body, scientists must first know what right looks like. Salk Institute (in San Diego, California) researchers are building a scientific reference, piece by piece, for what makes a body healthy. Their latest effort maps how exercise reshapes the body at the molecular level, examining responses across organs, cell types, sexes, and circadian phases in mice.

The Salk study is the first to conduct single-cell methylation work on muscle after exercise. Methylation is a type of epigenetic change that regulates the expression of genes (Getty Images)

The result is a first-of-its-kind molecular atlas spanning 22 tissues and integrating bulk RNA sequencing, metabolomics, proteomics, single-nucleus RNA sequencing, and DNA methylation profiling. The researchers uncovered distinct responses to exercise that vary by tissue, cell type, sex, and circadian categories. By defining a healthy baseline, the atlas gives scientists a starting point to explore how tissues adapt to exercise, work toward more personalized exercise strategies, and identify new molecules and pathways for further investigation. The study was published in Cell in October 2026, and was funded by both federal research grants and private philanthropy.

How Did They Measure Exercise?

The Salk research team compared young male and female mice that either spent eight weeks running voluntarily on a wheel or were sedentary. They collected 22 tissue samples, during both active and resting time of the day.

“Exercise doesn’t just change our muscles, it changes many of our organs and cells at different levels; some short-term, some long-term,” says co-first and co-corresponding author Geraldine Maier, PhD, a staff scientist at Salk. “Our experimental setup allows us to capture that detail across tissues, and sexes, and in muscle, down to the individual cell types.”

How Did They Build An Exercise Atlas?

After collecting various tissues from sedentary and running mice, the researchers started with bulk RNA sequencing on all 22 tissues. Bulk RNA sequencing reveals which genes are active in each tissue. Then, they conducted metabolomics on eight tissues and plasma, which catalogues the small molecules that cells use and produce by cellular metabolism. Next was proteomics, which measures the protein levels in a certain tissue: in this case, the researchers looked at four specific leg muscles (a hamstring muscle, two calf muscles, and quadriceps).

Infographic of the study (The Salk Institute for Biological Studies)

After discovering that leg muscles had the biggest responses to exercise at the whole-tissue level, they used single-cell RNA and DNA methylation in three leg muscles. Rather than generalizing over the whole tissue, single-cell inquiry provides specific detail that differentiates neighbouring cells by their precise identities and activities.

The Salk study is the first to conduct single-cell methylation work on muscle after exercise. Methylation is a type of epigenetic change that regulates the expression of genes. Compared to differences in protein or RNA expression, exercise-induced changes in DNA methylation are more permanent. Methylation can lead to lasting regulatory changes that alter cell type and whole-tissue behaviour. In addition to creating the atlas, the researchers used the transcriptomic dataset to develop a 51-gene exercise signature that distinguishes exercise-trained from sedentary muscle in both mice and humans. This signature could help to identify biomarkers and study muscle disuse and dysfunction.

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