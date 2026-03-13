ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Atal Tunnel Has Made Lahaul-Spiti Himachal's New Tourist Hub, And Manali A Stopover

Lahaul-Spiti: Manali continues to remain Himachal Pradesh's most sought after tourist destination, but of late, not for its captivating vistas, cool climate and adventure sports. Increasingly, it has become a stopover — a launchpad for the more adventurous Indian tourist on the way to the state's most rugged, desolate district of Lahaul and Spiti.

Instead of letting their hair down after reaching Manali, tourists are increasingly looking for motorcycles, SUVs and minibuses for hire, as they head off to the moonscapes of Lahaul and Spiti valleys, often in search of snow in the rarefied, high altitudes, all the way to Shinku La Pass in Lahaul. And all this is possible because of the 9 km-long Atal Tunnel, which was inaugurated in 2020.

Suddenly, what required a 6-7 hours crossing via the treacherous, snow-laden Rohtang Pass and Gramphu to Sissu, is a 30-40 minute drive that takes you from the sylvan Kullu Valley to crags in Himalaya's rain shadow that stretch all the way to Leh, bisected by a sliver of blue where the Chandra and Bhaga rivers cut through the rocky greys.

Last year alone, over 1.1 million tourists visited the Lahaul Valley, prompting the Lahaul and Spiti district administration to keep the Shinku La Pass accessible to tourists until January, allowing visitors to reach the pass in their quest to experience snow. With the advent of the Atal Tunnel, the landscape of Lahaul Valley has transformed, with the region now emerging as a distinct and appealing destination for travelers.

Life Before Atal Tunnel

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel in October 2020, people living in the Lahaul and Spiti valleys had to depend on government helicopter services in medical emergencies during the six months that Rohtang Pass would remain closed due to snow. While the tunnel has become an exciting detour for tourists, it has been a boon for locals in more ways.

Now, vehicular traffic between Keylong and Manali flows smoothly throughout the year, opening up a new Tibetan-Buddhist tourism trail.