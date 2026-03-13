Atal Tunnel Has Made Lahaul-Spiti Himachal's New Tourist Hub, And Manali A Stopover
Since the construction of Atal Tunnel, the number of tourists heading for Lahaul has reached into lakhs. Commuting between Manali and Keylong now happens year-round.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Lahaul-Spiti: Manali continues to remain Himachal Pradesh's most sought after tourist destination, but of late, not for its captivating vistas, cool climate and adventure sports. Increasingly, it has become a stopover — a launchpad for the more adventurous Indian tourist on the way to the state's most rugged, desolate district of Lahaul and Spiti.
Instead of letting their hair down after reaching Manali, tourists are increasingly looking for motorcycles, SUVs and minibuses for hire, as they head off to the moonscapes of Lahaul and Spiti valleys, often in search of snow in the rarefied, high altitudes, all the way to Shinku La Pass in Lahaul. And all this is possible because of the 9 km-long Atal Tunnel, which was inaugurated in 2020.
Suddenly, what required a 6-7 hours crossing via the treacherous, snow-laden Rohtang Pass and Gramphu to Sissu, is a 30-40 minute drive that takes you from the sylvan Kullu Valley to crags in Himalaya's rain shadow that stretch all the way to Leh, bisected by a sliver of blue where the Chandra and Bhaga rivers cut through the rocky greys.
Last year alone, over 1.1 million tourists visited the Lahaul Valley, prompting the Lahaul and Spiti district administration to keep the Shinku La Pass accessible to tourists until January, allowing visitors to reach the pass in their quest to experience snow. With the advent of the Atal Tunnel, the landscape of Lahaul Valley has transformed, with the region now emerging as a distinct and appealing destination for travelers.
Life Before Atal Tunnel
Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel in October 2020, people living in the Lahaul and Spiti valleys had to depend on government helicopter services in medical emergencies during the six months that Rohtang Pass would remain closed due to snow. While the tunnel has become an exciting detour for tourists, it has been a boon for locals in more ways.
Now, vehicular traffic between Keylong and Manali flows smoothly throughout the year, opening up a new Tibetan-Buddhist tourism trail.
Ratan Katoch, a tourism entrepreneur based in Lahaul, said, "Prior to the Atal Tunnel, agriculture and animal husbandry were the sole sources of livelihood for the people here. With the subsequent surge in tourism, new employment opportunities have opened up for the local population. Residents are now constructing guest houses, homestays, and hotels. Furthermore, small roadside eateries are also providing services to tourists. Following the completion of the Atal Tunnel, the Lahaul Valley landscape has changed."
The Tourism Bonanza
According to data provided by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, Lahaul and Spiti received 1,72,000 tourists in 2018, 1,18,000 in 2019, 15,000 in 2020 (the year of COVID lockdowns), 70,000 in 2021, 2,00,000 in 2022, 8,23,000 in 2023, and 10,55,000 in 2024. The Tourism Department estimates that in 2025, over 1.1 million tourists visited the Lahaul Valley, after the Atal Tunnel significantly reduced travel distances and times.
Since the recent snowfall, the number of tourists visiting Manali has begun to rise, especially over the weekends. And most of them invariably head towards the tunnel, often venturing further towards Sissu, Keylong and even Shinku La Pass. New tourist spots like Hamta and Dhundi are also being developed in the vicinity of Manali, while locals are arranging for activities like skiing and ziplining. Amenities and infrastructure have also been expanded at other locations in and around Manali, including Anjani Mahadev, Kothi, Naggar, Gulaba, and Solang nala.
Mahesh Gaikwad from Maharashtra remarked upon reaching Sissu, "We had heard a great deal about the Atal Tunnel. Today, we have come to visit it with our family. It is quite hot in Maharashtra now, but after the rain and snowfall here, the temperature has dropped below zero. We even witnessed snowfall. Thanks to the Atal Tunnel, we can now enjoy Lahaul Valley along with Manali."
Jitendra Tiwari, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said, "Reaching the Lahaul Valley via the Rohtang Pass used to be a mere dream for us. Now, with the Atal Tunnel, it is now possible to travel here from Manali in just one hour. Even if there is no snow in Manali, tourists can comfortably enjoy the thrill of snow in Lahaul. Today, every tourist visiting Manali is making their way to Lahaul."
Also Read:
- Snowfall Brings More Tourists To Manali As Volvo Bus Service Resumes
- Heavy Snowfall Blankets Himachal, Traffic Disruption At NH-5; Orange Alert Issued As Western Disturbance Intensifies
- Gochi Festival Of Lahaul And Spiti Predicts Number of Sons To Be Born By Shooting Arrows
- WATCH | Snowfall Delights Tourists At Atal Tunnel As Weather Changes In Himachal