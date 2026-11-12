Horoscope: Love Is In The Air For Taureans And Geminis | Read Astrological Predictions For November 12
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 12, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): You are in a mood to engage in fun-filled activities with your partner. You will enjoy a romantic conversation with your beloved and take this relationship to the next level. You should keep important deals in the second half of the day. Support from others will help you sail through a sea of problems and your finances would look better in the second half. The day will definitely end on a positive note.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Love is in the air for you. You should grab this opportunity and surprise your beloved with gifts. In the first half of the day, you will not be too particular about your finances. You will be busy dealing with personal commitments and will have no time to pay attention to money. If you face adversities, don't get agitated. They come your way just to make you stronger. Focus on your priorities.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Personal life may be your focus for the day. Your beloved may be excited to see you in cheerful spirits. You may be confident as a fun-filled romantic date may enliven your life. It may not be a good day for finances. You may end up in a soup if you have not saved enough to meet contingency needs. This may adversely affect your health. Inability to focus on responsibilities may put you in a situation where you may end up making mistakes at the workplace.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Professional responsibilities may make it difficult for you to spare some time for your beloved. So, ensuring a smooth relationship may remain a challenge for you for the day. You are likely to be fortunate on the financial front as past deeds may bring profitable rewards in the early part of the day. You may need to understand the importance of getting practical at the workplace. You may come up with a logical decision during the day.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): Love life may have smooth sailing, provided you pay heed to your beloved’s needs. Exhibit your natural side in expressing your emotions by wrapping them in loving words. Those in sports, the arts, stock market or in any sort of speculative activities may make financial gains especially in the second half of the day. Professionally, you may be a source of inspiration for colleagues. You may take the initiative of undertaking an important project at work.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): A good day for love and relationships. There may be some quality moments with family. A logical discussion with your beloved may give you a sense of inspiration. Domestic activities and responsibilities may hardly give you any time to concentrate on your finances. So, it may be an average day for monetary dealings. Unease at work may gradually change as the day progresses. Despite being energetic, you may refrain from taking risks. Work complexities may make you nervous.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): Your love life may be happening. Fun activities may eventually bring intensity in your relationship. Pleasant surprises may build harmony between you and your beloved. In money matters, it may be a good idea to take a break for rejuvenation. Instant planning and purchasing at an economical price may ease financial dealings. You may be ready to hit the bull's eye at the workplace. Desired success may be attained in the later part of the day. However, make sure you don't get overconfident.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Things may move as per your expectations as you may get into the mood to attract your beloved. You may have an exciting time with your partner as romance may reach peak levels. The latter part of the day may be more promising for money matters. It may be advisable to make speculative deals during this phase. At work, your efficiency may get a boost. Optimism and determination may be your tools to attain success at the workplace.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Love life may take a positive turn as you and your beloved develop a good understanding. It may be time to go with the flow. A sweet and peaceful relationship may gradually blossom. Important meetings with influential people may help to enhance business activities and lead to the ladder of financial success. On the work front you may remain goal-oriented though you may feel overburdened with responsibilities. It may be time to refrain from any sort of criticism.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Spending quality time with your partner may help you to connect and express your emotions in a pleasing manner. Complex issues may end and your relationship may experience a boost with support from your beloved. Not achieving financial targets may upset you today as you may feel the necessity of strengthening your monetary situation. At work, you may need to rectify your mistakes at the earliest. Make sure you develop confidence and rely less on others to bring about a change.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): The evening may be fantastic as you may spend time with close friends, family and your sweetheart. Do not push your beloved too hard in the relationship lest it may hamper the bond. Financially, it may be a favourable day as you recover past dues. However, it may be necessary to handle money matters with utmost care. At the workplace, you may focus on specific goals. It may also be necessary to strive harder towards these goals while remaining calm and composed.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Love life may blossom as better understanding and emotional balance may draw you closer to your partner. Pleasant surprises are likely to make relationship progress smoother. In financial matters, you may have to go that extra mile to earn and enhance your earnings. Creative work may keep you on your toes at the office. A long-pending technical problem may get resolved. You will see success and satisfaction in any task you undertake for the day.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)