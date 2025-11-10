ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Minor Office Struggles; Know What To Do | Read Astrological Prediction For November 10

Astrological Predictions For November 10, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. There may be excitement in your love life as you may share some close moments with your beloved. You may get passionate and thrilled to experiment with new ways to satisfy your partner. Financial matters may not be your priority for the day. It may be an average day. Speculative deals may need to be avoided. Don’t expect happy endings in the office. There may be times when you may lose your temper. However, maintaining a cool temperament may help.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Be careful with your words as they may heal as well as hurt! Control your emotions as true love needs commitment and long-term dedication. Avoid thinking intensely about your finances as commercial instincts may be partly active today. The situation at the work front may get challenging as managing an excessive workload along with tough decision making may be the most difficult part of the day. However, things may get under your tight rein at the end of the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You may expect a gala time with your sweetheart after a hard day at the workplace. Colorful attire, rocking music, and an exotic location may create a soothing effect in your mind. You may get good opportunities to enhance your finances. Plan short term financial plans lest they may prove futile in the long run. The day may be supportive as far as professional matters are concerned. You may discover important information through thorough research in your field.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You may use your extra time to catch up with your family members. A compromising nature may nurture your love relationship. Despite expenses, you may breathe a sigh of relief as there may be enough funds for contingency needs. Make sure you keep a tight fist to maintain a balance sheet. Not much work at the office may make you feel free to take on heavy responsibilities. Although, you may need to check whether you do not any pending tasks on hand.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. There may be a feeling of happiness and contentment as you may share some pleasant moments with your sweetheart. Champagne, chocolates, and snacks may make your evening romantic. Despite expenses exceeding income, your financial graph may not look bad. However, you may need to keep your investments on hold for the day. Your amazing performance may catch the attention of your seniors and colleagues. It may be time to display your talents in the meeting chamber.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You may get critical of your beloved’s attitude as there may be some dissatisfaction. This may make your partner feel indifferent towards you. Learn to handle the situation as things may go haywire. A favorable day for financial negotiations. Past efforts and investments may pay off well. There may be ups and downs in the workplace. Success may follow by setting goals. Moreover, luck may continue to favor you as you may successfully be able to implement plans.