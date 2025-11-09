ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: These Zodiac Signs Will Naturally Attract Wealth Today | Read Astrological Prediction For November 9

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Your intellectual talk may evoke carnal desires in your partner, and the evening may end with a steamy interlude. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall, but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Today's astral configuration gives you a good chance to perform well with softwares. Though you will keep up your natural speed to finish tasks, you may not reach the desired conclusion.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Spending a quiet evening with your darling will rejuvenate your senses, so just soak in the good times. You will be getting an opportunity to earn money through dual sources today. Your stability and security oriented mind will try to grab both or multiple opportunities. Today's planetary alignment gives extra boost to your vocal chords. In fact, your excellent communication skills will make sure that all your work is done in a jiffy. Even important meetings will be fruitful.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You tend to be a multi-tasker tonight to surprise your lover. While watching a romantic movie, you might be cooking with your sweetheart, dancing together or simply indulging in laughter and fun. On the financial front today you shall not quite be sure of yourself. You will want to increase your earnings, but will have no clue as to how to go about doing it. Since you are overflowing with energy today, you will be raring to juggle many projects.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. The torrential downpour of love in your personal life will soothe your frayed nerves and create a perfect ambiance for a romantic evening. You are likely to be a spendthrift today and will blow your hard-earned money rather recklessly, which is bound to burn a big hole in your pockets. Your earnings, though, will not grow commensurately. You may spend a lot of time and energy on tasks that are not on your priority list.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You need to take a backseat as you may like to boss your sweetheart. Today you shall not be able to find any fault with your financial situation. You have enough funds to take care of your routine necessities, and also you will be able to save for emergencies. There is a chance today that you may try to help your colleague but fail to find a solution. You may get a chance to talk to a senior for help.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Be in a compromising position with your lover today. You may not solve emotional problems. You must compromise on issues that lead to an amicable solution. If you use your intelligence, talents and opportunities around you, you shall definitely be able to do something to earn an extra buck today. Put your marketing skills to the best use. Career is the top priority for you now. Anything that doesn’t add value to your current profile will not interest you today.