ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Financially It Is A Good Day For These Zodiac Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For November 8

Astrological Predictions For November 8, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Get creative in the matters of the heart. Play with words to convey your feelings to your sweetheart. Be creative while expressing something romantic. You will be happy with your financial standing. In fact, you may be thinking about long-term financial prospects. You will be able to make the right decisions with respect to money matters. Today's astral energy will help you remain attentive and focused on your work.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Misunderstandings are on the cards. A bitter exchange of words with your loved one might take place. You may not want to spend time with your sweetheart. However, ignoring them may create issues for you later. You are going to stay focused on your personality development and you may also want to spend money in order to look better. You may spend money on creativity, beautification, and grooming. Overall, no single mood will rule your attitude today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. The times are good for updating balance-sheets, meeting your chartered accountant and managing your personal bank accounts. Some online deals may draw your attention during the second half of the day. The dawn will find you in a playful mood, distracted at work but after lunch, you'll feel energetic enough. You will feel confident while giving a speech in the meeting. Be prepared for the important assignments coming your way.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Tension hovers around your love life as your mate doubts your integrity. You are even likely to get caught up in a fight with your lover. Be honest and trustworthy with your partner. Your financial decisions during the second half of the day may not be very sound so you should avoid thinking much about money matters and try to put your mind into something else. You may depend on your luck today.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You will be able to communicate well your money matters to others. You may find these discussions very enlightening & enriching and you may be able to discover new perspectives and ideas. A technical error may get on your nerves at the start of the day. Don’t worry as you will be cautious and alert today. Thanks to your logical thinking. You will be able to solve problems easily and earn appreciation from your boss.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You need to listen to your lover when it comes to matters of the heart. This is a good time to make your financial plans using an excel sheet. There are chances of receiving good news in business or a new assignment in the second half of the day. Luck will play a huge role at work. You will be intelligent enough to investigate something in a detailed manner and come up with the appropriate solution.