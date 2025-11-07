ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: This One Zodiac Sign Will Have Troubled Day In Terms Of Partner's Health Today | Read Astrological Prediction For November 7

Astrological Predictions For November 7, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You tend to be calculative. Though you may wish to spend money buying gifts for your loved one, you may end up being a miser. Today your approach towards money matters will be more pragmatic, which will help you achieve desired financial targets in a relatively shorter term. You will feel realistic today and tend to analyze everything from a practical point of view as you want to make some tangible gains. However, you also need to focus on work.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You tend to be more practical today. You need to be diplomatic to hold on to a sense of harmony. Today you will be in the mood to spend hard cash on your appearance. But, you will not overspend. You will find the ‘best deal’ or you may bargain hard before buying a service. You will discover your innate qualities and realize your potential. You will be able to speed on tasks and will complete the important projects on time.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you may resume your quest for spirituality which you had aborted some time back. However, that doesn't mean you are on your way to sainthood. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. Though you will be frugal while spending on yourself, your lavish treatment of your beloved will stump everyone. You are energetic and confident in your commitment. You may feel satisfied with the sacrifices you have made to make the relationship work.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are likely to be a little over-zealous and over-analytical today. You should not be too forceful or severe on others. This will help you save a few friendships and will make sure that your reputation remains intact. It is best to avoid conflicts and differences with your peers and bosses. You are likely to express your ambition to your beloved. With your powers to express reaching new highs, you will reach the pinnacle of harmony in your love life.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. When it comes to maintaining a balance in any relationship, you set an example for others to follow. It is like an inner light guides you towards joyful coexistence, though, at times, it may entail making certain acts of sacrifice. You will enjoy good health and mood. You will be positive and confident. You will also be more focussed. You will be able to accomplish several tasks efficiently . However, you should work with proper planning and avoid the 'trial and error' technique.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Take up the gauntlet that promises to test your business acumen, especially those related to capital and finances. You are most likely to come up with out-of-the-box ideas to resolve issues, and rest assured that this will work wonders. You may be lost in the world of complexities, worries or anxieties. You don’t want to get carried away by the appreciation from your beloved. If you are willing to make decisions regarding investments, this is a favourable day.