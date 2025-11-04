Horoscope: Today Is A Lucky Day For These Zodiac Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For November 4

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Astrological Predictions For November 4, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You may be appreciated for your hard work. However, you may have to be open and flexible to accept some remarks. You may waste valuable time on unimportant things. You may also end up losing interest in activities at the workplace. You may have to concentrate on work or you may miss some important aspects. You should feel easy since things are likely to get better post lunch. As for your health, the day is likely to be favourable.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. If you have been facing any financial problems on the domestic front, they will be sorted out today. Any activity that you start today has the maximum chances of success. Partnerships or joint ventures will prove beneficial. The decision on mergers and acquisitions or strategic alliance is likely to enhance the professional relationship and strengthen your corporate reputation. You may get irritated over small things today. You should avoid indulging in several tasks at the same time.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You will be very happy with your financial inflow so in the evening you might want to take initiative and call your friends. You should be ready to accept any professional changes. You will enjoy many benefits of these changes in the long run. Your competitors may not identify or understand the consequence of these changes, but this is the right time to grab the changes that will help achieve your goal.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Luck is going to favour you on this good day. You may even switch from job to business during this phase as stars support such a change at this stage. Most of your time will be spent on fruitless discussions. Well, things will start working your way after lunch. You will naturally keep your patience. Therefore, you should not rush immediately. You should consider pros and cons. You will be recognised for your strong intuition.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You may be somewhat worried about your financial standing. However, as the day progresses, your mindset may witness a change. You will begin to feel more confident about money matters. You will enjoy the fruit of your hard work and discipline today. Success in social and financial departments will be remarkable. You may want to take advantage of this opportunity. A small professional trip may bring significant benefits.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Luck will be on your side on the love front. Your additional responsibilities will be lessened and you should be concerned for your mate’s wellbeing. In terms of your professional life, you have been through a disappointing phase lately. Success will be yours, be it any field. Your practical mindset will sort out matters in the office with great ease. Maintaining cordial relations with colleagues would be a smart thing. An unplanned official trip may disturb your schedule.