Horoscope: The Start Of November Doesn't Seem To Be Good For These Zodiacs; Know Which Signs Are Most Affected | Read Astrological Prediction For November 2

Astrological Predictions For November 2, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may think that your ideas might be right. You may not give importance to your spouse’s choice. This may result in disagreement with your beloved and may end in a serious argument. This is the time to keep your mind calm. You should avoid wasting your time over useless things and avoid being argumentative. Try to be more understanding. The morning will be an ideal time for important meetings and video conferences. You will find the later part of the day very boring.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. If you succeed in avoiding arguments with your life partner in the first half of the day, the second half will be a wonderful time together. You don’t want to let any issues ruin your relationship and will understand your sweetheart better. Your mental health will be good today. It will help you perform better. Being swift and creative in profession will bring you more progress. Work may keep piling up, hence delegating few responsibilities will help you achieve the target faster.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. The bonds you build today will stay forever. You will clear all misunderstandings in your relationship thus making it a better one. You will sort out issues with your spouse in a delicate manner. You shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work. Decision making shall get easier now. You'll be fully clear about your targets today. Relationships with colleagues shall improve. Health looks fine now.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Your emotional attitude will be changed by the efforts of your loved one. He/she will try to make you more practical. You should not oppose this change or complain about it. If you learn to adjust, you will enjoy a wonderful time. Your dedication at work will get acknowledged. Health needs care now. Plan a diet chart and follow it regularly. Your quick witted mind will give quick responses. Do not take loans today.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You may remain sad and may not be ready to share your problems with your beloved. You should not let your ego reign your mind. You may find a few obstacles at work. But you should stay in a good mood. Avoid getting into tricky situations and keep things simple as much as possible. Your financial dealings have to be perfect today and there is no room for mistakes. Owing to your weak financial planning or extravagant lifestyle, you may suffer monetary losses.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You need to be very careful in expressing your thoughts to your loved one. Your direct approach may not be liked by your partner. Work wise, things will be good but you might find difficulties in taking decisions today. But gradually, you'll be able to make proper decisions in the later part of the day. Make sure you don't spoil your mood and relation with your colleagues. Health will remain good and you may enjoy good food today.