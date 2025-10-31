Horoscope: Your Confidence And Emotional Expression Will Be High Today And You Will Focus More On Finances; Here's What The Day Looks Like For Taurus | Read Astrological Prediction For October 31

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Astrological Predictions For October 31, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Things on your professional front may keep you engaged throughout but do not overstress yourself as it may affect your health adversely. It is a good time to think of new ideas and implement them, as your desire to grow intellectually is strong today. You may want to do anything that will expand your business. Client meetings will go as per your expectation. If you wish to increase your earnings you will have to re-establish contacts.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Your stars make you quite confident today and you will be able to express all your thoughts without difficulty. You are able to pour all your emotions for your beloved. Your attitude towards money will depend on your long-term aims and ambitions. For the moment you might get involved in the financial aspects of the work you are doing. You may desire to be a free spirit and do whatever you want to feel.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. An auspicious day for love and relationships. You may recover from stress and anxiety after a hectic work schedule in the endearing company of your beloved. Finances may face a blow as you are likely to face constraints. Your abilities to earn money may be keen today however, you may lean towards negativities. On the professional front you may feel like doing things out of compulsion. However, you may have to get out of it to show your loved one your dedication towards work.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may share your professional satisfaction with your beloved. They may help you to look at things from different perspectives. Learn to get more flexible to understand and support your sweetheart in their views. Challenges may be indicated in financial matters however, they may not be your priority for the day. You may face them with confidence. Professional matters may turn favorable as you may make right decisions. Keep up the attitude as it may lead you successfully towards your goals.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Expressing love in an innovative way may impress your loved one. You may be strongly influenced by an external stimulus that may propel you to enchant your beloved. In financial matters you may want to start a joint venture. Besides you may get a proposal for the same. Go for it as it may boost your finances. A busy schedule may keep you engrossed at the workfront. Planning and prioritising may help to ease your burden.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Capricorn today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Your fun and adventure may attract your sweetheart. A happy time may be on the cards as you are likely to get appreciated for your talent and bringing romance to a new height. On the monetary front you may utilize time to study market trends. You may have to plan investments keeping in view their long term benefits. On the work front you may be in a mood for some adventure. This may propel you to take a much-awaited break from your daily routine.