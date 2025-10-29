ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Today Is A Stressful Day For Cancers But It Will End On A Pleasant Note With Your Partner’s Support | Read Astrological Prediction For October 29

Astrological Predictions For October 29, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may sideline your love life but your sweetheart will understand your responsibilities and forgive you. You may feel that you are not keeping your partner happy. However, your beloved knows your instinct. You are likely to get emotional support from your loved one. You will be investing all your energy in making things work for you at the work front. You will be going ahead with proper planning yet chances of doing backbreaking hard work are there.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Your family may be in the mood to give you a pleasant surprise. Things will go in your luck. This is the time to celebrate with near and dear ones. Moral support from your better half will boost your confidence. Health wise, you may not face any major health issue today. There will be positive changes in your thinking, because of which you will also see many positive changes in your life. You will be in 'power saving mode' today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You are likely to feel safe in the arms of your beloved today. It’s time to create a positive aura around your lover. The bonding is going to be strong during this planetary phase. You may be tired and irritated work wise however. You may try very hard to meet the deadlines but as your energy level would be low, you may feel very dull and tired. Try to maintain your optimism and good health. You will be a bit negative about money matters.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your life partner waiting for you at home has planned ways of relieving your stress. So, despite the hard work, you are likely to end the day on a happy note. Fortunately, you will feel stress-free and pleased. However, you should not expect more from your sweetheart. The day is okay from a health point of view, neither good nor bad. You should just stay positive. You may feel a little down today because you may feel upset.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Love relationships may demand more time and efforts to avoid misunderstandings. Your expectations may sound unachievable by your partner. You should not be too demanding. You may need to compromise on the relationship. Patience and understanding are the ways to keep life stress-free. You may have a lot of workload today. This may make you feel stressed. You should not quarrel with anybody. While you are going to practice economy today, you will probably also think if you had more money, you may have spent more.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. If you are planning to propose to someone, the possibility of a positive reply is high. Married couples will enjoy each other's company. You may be looking for relaxation with your loved one at a peaceful place. You will be in very good health today. You are not going to face any major issue in any area of life. You will be investing emotional energy in strengthening your bonds with others. You will be cheered up by those who love you.