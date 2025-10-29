Horoscope: Today Is A Stressful Day For Cancers But It Will End On A Pleasant Note With Your Partner’s Support | Read Astrological Prediction For October 29
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For October 29, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may sideline your love life but your sweetheart will understand your responsibilities and forgive you. You may feel that you are not keeping your partner happy. However, your beloved knows your instinct. You are likely to get emotional support from your loved one. You will be investing all your energy in making things work for you at the work front. You will be going ahead with proper planning yet chances of doing backbreaking hard work are there.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Your family may be in the mood to give you a pleasant surprise. Things will go in your luck. This is the time to celebrate with near and dear ones. Moral support from your better half will boost your confidence. Health wise, you may not face any major health issue today. There will be positive changes in your thinking, because of which you will also see many positive changes in your life. You will be in 'power saving mode' today.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You are likely to feel safe in the arms of your beloved today. It’s time to create a positive aura around your lover. The bonding is going to be strong during this planetary phase. You may be tired and irritated work wise however. You may try very hard to meet the deadlines but as your energy level would be low, you may feel very dull and tired. Try to maintain your optimism and good health. You will be a bit negative about money matters.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your life partner waiting for you at home has planned ways of relieving your stress. So, despite the hard work, you are likely to end the day on a happy note. Fortunately, you will feel stress-free and pleased. However, you should not expect more from your sweetheart. The day is okay from a health point of view, neither good nor bad. You should just stay positive. You may feel a little down today because you may feel upset.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Love relationships may demand more time and efforts to avoid misunderstandings. Your expectations may sound unachievable by your partner. You should not be too demanding. You may need to compromise on the relationship. Patience and understanding are the ways to keep life stress-free. You may have a lot of workload today. This may make you feel stressed. You should not quarrel with anybody. While you are going to practice economy today, you will probably also think if you had more money, you may have spent more.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. If you are planning to propose to someone, the possibility of a positive reply is high. Married couples will enjoy each other's company. You may be looking for relaxation with your loved one at a peaceful place. You will be in very good health today. You are not going to face any major issue in any area of life. You will be investing emotional energy in strengthening your bonds with others. You will be cheered up by those who love you.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Some domestic responsibility may demand attention. Be careful and learn to support your loved one as he or she needs your help. Joint decision-making or financial planning will be on your mind today. You should come to the final decision after careful considerations. Career front may concern you as you have been taking things very easy until now. Health looks good, but you may get dragged away by some old memories. In financial matters you will be able to guide people in your friends circle today.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You will enjoy sharing your thoughts and emotions with the love of your life. With the help of your mate, you may find courage and confidence. You are likely to express yourself in a better way. You will want to do various physical exercises at home today. You should also take in necessary vitamins and proteins apart from your exercises. There will not be any regret after spending money. Overall, you may spend money on home improvement.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Balancing personal and professional life may get difficult as family may demand more of your time. Your partner may feel ignored therefore it may get challenging to meet the demands of your beloved as well. Today you may taste financial success as anything you do may turn productive and give satisfactory results. In professional matters you may aim to give your best and work hard by staying back at office to complete your pending tasks. Your efforts may see good results in the future.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Your love life may be full of fun and romance. You may be in a mood to create a wonderfully romantic atmosphere at home. Short-term romance and a long-term future both will be discussed today. You'll need to remain down to earth and modest at work and this will improve strained relationships. Your work will be praised and you'll be utilizing your energy in all the productive areas. Relax and take care of your health now.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You want some time and space to understand your spouse. Emotional matters won't interest you much. Ensure that you don't hurt anyone. Make sure that you don’t create any unnecessary complexities. It’s time to keep your relationship simple. You will try more to stop the anger and fights which are spreading all around you. You will try to solve the small issue by going to the root cause of it. This will cause some stress. You need to control this stress today.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may be involved in the relationship but you need to put in an extra effort to woo your beau. You need to keep patience in the relationship. The future relationship will be good provided you keep your long-term commitment. Your mood will be very good. You will be able to arrive at conclusions in many things. You should use your emotions for constructive work today. Overall, it's a day in your favour and your energy levels will remain very high.