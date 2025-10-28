Horoscope: Good Day For Career Opportunities For Leos, But Watch Out For Unexpected Expenses Today | Read Astrological Prediction For October 28
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For October 28, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will pay attention to the voice of your inner self today. This will help you implement all your plans perfectly. You will not only be jovial, but you will also not let disappointments cow you down. The day is very good for health. You will complete many tasks and that too very swiftly. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve desired success.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring, and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may encounter someone special. And are likely to get you closer to your beloved to explore their emotions. However, you may need to be careful and avoid haste. In financial matters you may need to stay more vigilant as some good opportunities may bring massive gains. You are likely to make profits through closed ones. Professionally you may waste a lot of time discussing worthless matters. However, dealings may prove profitable in the second half of the day.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You may need to compromise on a few issues in order to avoid differences. To be precise, it is a day that should be handled with care. It’s time to take control and bring back your positive attitude so as to maintain a sweet relationship. Today, you may get some pre-approved loan offers from your bank, but advises you to first carefully assess your needs and then avail only the amount you actually need.
Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may feel like developing new skills at the personal level to embellish your domestic life. A little fantasy and intimacy may help you get closer to your beloved. On the financial front there may be some unexpected expenditure. Although it may be favorable if you may be on the hunt for a new job. Professionally it may be the time to seize the right opportunity that may knock at your door. Productivity and effectiveness may remain good for the day.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Chatting and sharing insights with your beloved may broaden your horizon. You may have a wonderful time with your spouse as a romantic evening may await you for the day. Finances may be good and you may wish to spend on luxuries to make life more comfortable. Balancing personal and professional life may get hectic. You may need to prioritize your needs. However, things may fall in place as you may share ideas with people and measure the necessary impacts.
Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You are likely to get the opportunity to meet and make new friends. You will spend some good times with your sweetheart. On the whole, financial matters today will be well within your control, owing mainly because of your balanced approach. Let your heart rule your head today. You will be good at handling meetings today. You will be able to fetch a good credit for your skills and talents. You may even gain an appreciation for a project well executed.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Criticism may bring a rift in your relationship and you are likely to end up into a fight with your beloved. Refrain from aggression and handle matters carefully to keep the flame burning. Support and inspiration from family may help to boost your regular income. At the office matters may work as per your interactions with other people. Diplomacy may be the key to sustain professional achievement. Adhere to this rule to make progress on the work front.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You may be prone to extravagance and spending lavishly today. You will be tempted to buy luxurious things. And, you are unlikely to think twice before buying anything. You may encourage your colleagues to do something exceptional today. This attitude will help you earn credits but ensure that you do not continue with suggestions as you may end up irritating people. Your broadminded approach may not sound effective. Hence, be practical while dealing with important decisions.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. A satisfactory day in store for you as a religious mood may help to establish a sacred connection with your beloved. Yoga may help to keep the emotions of your spouse under control that may pave the way to a strong relationship. The day may propel you to spend to impress someone special that may leave a big dent in your wallet. Professionally philosophical and practical thinking may move hand in hand. A slow yet steady growth may be foreseen for the day.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. A long drive with your beloved may revive your love relationship. Emotional support may bring you closer to each other. As you may spend time and energy more in thinking rather than doing it may generate indirect income by making you realize additional ways of making money. In work matters it may be an ideal day to reap the fruits of your hard work. Adhere to your thoughts as it may save your valuable time. However, you may feel satisfied with the results that may follow.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Your practical approach may clash with the emotions of your beloved that may bring difference in opinions. However, it may be the ideal time to sort out issues with the help of family members. Stars suggest investing your resources in only productive activities may bring excellent gains. At the workplace focusing on long term goals and adopting a practical approach may work well. A hectic work schedule may consume much of your time to make important decisions.