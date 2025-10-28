ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Good Day For Career Opportunities For Leos, But Watch Out For Unexpected Expenses Today | Read Astrological Prediction For October 28

Astrological Predictions For October 28, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will pay attention to the voice of your inner self today. This will help you implement all your plans perfectly. You will not only be jovial, but you will also not let disappointments cow you down. The day is very good for health. You will complete many tasks and that too very swiftly. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve desired success.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring, and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may encounter someone special. And are likely to get you closer to your beloved to explore their emotions. However, you may need to be careful and avoid haste. In financial matters you may need to stay more vigilant as some good opportunities may bring massive gains. You are likely to make profits through closed ones. Professionally you may waste a lot of time discussing worthless matters. However, dealings may prove profitable in the second half of the day.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You may need to compromise on a few issues in order to avoid differences. To be precise, it is a day that should be handled with care. It’s time to take control and bring back your positive attitude so as to maintain a sweet relationship. Today, you may get some pre-approved loan offers from your bank, but advises you to first carefully assess your needs and then avail only the amount you actually need.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may feel like developing new skills at the personal level to embellish your domestic life. A little fantasy and intimacy may help you get closer to your beloved. On the financial front there may be some unexpected expenditure. Although it may be favorable if you may be on the hunt for a new job. Professionally it may be the time to seize the right opportunity that may knock at your door. Productivity and effectiveness may remain good for the day.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Chatting and sharing insights with your beloved may broaden your horizon. You may have a wonderful time with your spouse as a romantic evening may await you for the day. Finances may be good and you may wish to spend on luxuries to make life more comfortable. Balancing personal and professional life may get hectic. You may need to prioritize your needs. However, things may fall in place as you may share ideas with people and measure the necessary impacts.