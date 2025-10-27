ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: It Will Be A Fulfilling Day For Love And Home, But Virgos Have To Watch Their Expenses | Read Astrological Prediction For October 27

Astrological Predictions For October 27, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. You experience a sense of freedom today. And in this mood, you feel like doing all the things that you loved to do in your childhood. You will be prepared for romantic connections. If you are already in one, expect it to blossom. You will be able to find proper resources who can finance you or who can help you with your project. Today you are going to meet the right people at the right time and get the right opportunities.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. This may be, health-wise, a bad day for you. You are urged to take special care and not to do anything that invites illness or discomfort. The least you can do is to ensure that you do not overexert or get into situations that generate tension and anxiety. It's a day to handle relationships carefully. The day is going to be very stressful for you today. You may take more time in resolving issues.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Some issues in your relationship seem to be on the cards. The issues might be the difference in opinions, dishonesty or detachment. It’s time to take precautions before things worsen. Therefore, you should maintain a harmonious relationship with your beloved. You shall be in the mood to impress others today by spending your money on expensive things, such as branded clothes, shoes, accessories. However, superficial things can never give you lasting happiness.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may need to learn to compromise in your love relationships. Getting flexibility may be your priority in personal issues. Judicious handling may make the day satisfactory . You may be a bit tight on the financial front. Routine expenses may soar. Keep away from investments for the day. At the workfront you may need to keep up with persistent hard and focus. Communication with clients may remain stress-free and you are likely to resolve issues smoothly.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. You may feel like learning the skills required for handling relationships. However, it’s better if you use your time and energy in nurturing a sweet relationship. You will cheerfully spend the time with your beloved. Today you need expert guidelines in your worrisome financial affairs. Try doing some research on the internet to find the solutions to your problems. Opportunities may come your way today. You need to seize the right opportunity just at the right time.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Sagittarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may spend quality time with your beloved. It may be a good period as you are likely to balance your personal and professional efficiently. There may be expenses on the domestic front as you may have the desire to decorate or redecorate your home. The day indicates purchase of a new house or vehicle. Although, you may need to work on your budget for the day. Professionally you may get delayed solutions to your problems. Managing complex situations is likely to get difficult.