Horoscope: Romance Will Peak And Financial Gains Are Likely In The Latter Half Of The Day For Scorpio | Read Astrological Prediction For October 26
Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:06 AM IST
Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You are in a mood to engage in fun-filled activities with your partner. You will enjoy a romantic conversation with your beloved and take this relationship to the next level. You should keep important deals in the second half of the day. Support from others will help you sail through the sea of problems and your finances would look better in the second half. The day will definitely end on a positive note.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Love is in the air for you. You should grab this opportunity and surprise your beloved with gifts. In the first half of the day, you will not be too particular about your finances. You will be busy dealing with personal commitments and will have no time to pay attention to money. If you face adversities, don't get agitated. They come your way just to make you stronger. Focus on your priorities.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Personal life may be your focus for the day.Your beloved may be excited to see your cheerful spirit. You may be confident as a fun-filled romantic date may enliven your life. It may not be a good day for finances. You may end up in a soup if you have not saved enough to meet contingency needs. This may adversely affect your health. Inability to focus on responsibilities may put you in a situation where you may end up making mistakes at the workplace.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Professional responsibilities may make it difficult for you to spare some time for your beloved. Thus,ensuring a smooth relationship may remain a challenge for you for the day. You are likely to be fortunate on the financial front as past deeds may bring profitable rewards in the early part of the day. You may need to understand the importance of getting practical at the workplace. Logical decision is what you may come up with during the day.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Love life may have a smooth sailing provided you pay heed to your beloved’s needs. Exhibit your natural side in expressing your emotions by wrapping them in sweet love words. Those in sports, Arts field , stock market or in any sort of speculative activities may make financial gains especially in the second half of the day. Professionally you may be a source of inspiration for colleagues. You may take the initiative of undertaking an important project at work.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. A good day for love and relationships. There may be some quality moments with family. A logical discussion with your beloved may give you a sense of inspiration. Domestic activities and responsibilities may hardly give you any time to concentrate on your finances. Thus, it may be an average day for monetary dealings. Uneasiness at work may gradually change as the day progresses. Despite being energetic you may refrain from taking risks. Work complexities may make you nervous.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Your love life may be happening. Fun activities may eventually bring intensity in your relationship. Pleasant surprises may build harmony between you and your beloved. In money matters, it may be a good idea to take a break for rejuvenation. Instant planning and purchasing at an economical price may ease financial dealings. You may be ready to hit the bull's eye at the workplace. Desired success may be attained in the later part of the day. However, make sure you don't get overconfident.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Things may move as per your expectations as you may get into the mood to attract your beloved. You may have an exciting time with your partner as romance may get to the peak. The latter part of the day may be more promising for money matters. It may be advisable to make speculative deals during this phase. At work your efficiency may get boosted. Optimism and determination may be your tools to attain success at the workplace.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Love life may take a positive turn as you and your beloved may develop a good understanding. It may be time to go with the flow. A sweet and peaceful relationship may gradually blossom. Important meetings with influential people may help to enhance business activities and lead to the ladder of financial success. On the work front you may remain goal-oriented though you may feel overburdened with responsibilities. It may be time to refrain from any sort of criticism.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Spending quality time with your partner may help you to connect and express your emotions in a sweet manner. Complex issues may end and your relationship may experience a boost with support from your beloved. Not achieving financial targets may upset your for the day as you may feel the necessity of strengthening your monetary situation. At work you may need to rectify your mistakes at the earliest. Make sure you develop confidence and rely less on others to bring about a change.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. The evening may be fantastic as you may spend time with close friends, family and your sweetheart. Do not push your beloved too hard in the relationship lest it may hamper the bond. Financially it may be a favorable day as you may recover past dues. However, it may get necessary to handle money matters with utmost care. At the workplace you may focus on specific goals. It may also get necessary to strive harder towards these goals while remaining calm and composed.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Love life may blossom as better understanding and emotional balance may draw you closer to your partner. Pleasant surprises are likely to make the relationship progress smoothly. In financial matters you may have to go that extra mile to earn and enhance your earnings. Creative work may keep you on your toes at the office. A long time technical problem may get solved. However, you may get success and satisfaction in any task that you undertake for the day.