ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Romance Will Peak And Financial Gains Are Likely In The Latter Half Of The Day For Scorpio | Read Astrological Prediction For October 26

Astrological Predictions For October 26, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You are in a mood to engage in fun-filled activities with your partner. You will enjoy a romantic conversation with your beloved and take this relationship to the next level. You should keep important deals in the second half of the day. Support from others will help you sail through the sea of problems and your finances would look better in the second half. The day will definitely end on a positive note.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Love is in the air for you. You should grab this opportunity and surprise your beloved with gifts. In the first half of the day, you will not be too particular about your finances. You will be busy dealing with personal commitments and will have no time to pay attention to money. If you face adversities, don't get agitated. They come your way just to make you stronger. Focus on your priorities.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Personal life may be your focus for the day.Your beloved may be excited to see your cheerful spirit. You may be confident as a fun-filled romantic date may enliven your life. It may not be a good day for finances. You may end up in a soup if you have not saved enough to meet contingency needs. This may adversely affect your health. Inability to focus on responsibilities may put you in a situation where you may end up making mistakes at the workplace.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Professional responsibilities may make it difficult for you to spare some time for your beloved. Thus,ensuring a smooth relationship may remain a challenge for you for the day. You are likely to be fortunate on the financial front as past deeds may bring profitable rewards in the early part of the day. You may need to understand the importance of getting practical at the workplace. Logical decision is what you may come up with during the day.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Love life may have a smooth sailing provided you pay heed to your beloved’s needs. Exhibit your natural side in expressing your emotions by wrapping them in sweet love words. Those in sports, Arts field , stock market or in any sort of speculative activities may make financial gains especially in the second half of the day. Professionally you may be a source of inspiration for colleagues. You may take the initiative of undertaking an important project at work.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. A good day for love and relationships. There may be some quality moments with family. A logical discussion with your beloved may give you a sense of inspiration. Domestic activities and responsibilities may hardly give you any time to concentrate on your finances. Thus, it may be an average day for monetary dealings. Uneasiness at work may gradually change as the day progresses. Despite being energetic you may refrain from taking risks. Work complexities may make you nervous.