Horoscope: Sagittarius, Avoid Investments Today And Be Patient In Love Matters | Read Astrological Prediction For October 25

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You will be indecisive today, which is not usually the case with you. This could lead you to indulge in speculation, which is not so bad unless you risk all your money in it. Besides, when it comes to matters of the heart, you must exercise a great deal of caution. However, things may settle down by the evening. If you have invested money jointly with someone, you will see your money growing.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact. Personal fulfillment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Merriment is on the cards. The day promises complete satisfaction on the personal and professional front.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. It is possible that your emotional nature is the cause of many of the problems currently plaguing you. Therefore you need to curb your emotions when reacting to any situation. You will concentrate on family matters today and spend time with your family. It is a progressive day overall. However, it seems that today your day may lack enthusiasm. You should avoid getting into confrontations as the day is not in your favour so you might not win the argument.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You will be busy on the work front today. It is a good day for those who are self-employed. Homemakers will remain extremely busy with household matters. You will be able to work according to your desire though.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, as a man of steel, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving the society in a better way.