ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Your Day Will Begin On A Positive Note, But Capricorns Have To Stay Alert For Possible Mistakes | Read Astrological Prediction For October 24

Astrological Predictions For October 24, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Your stress levels are likely to soar very high at the beginning of the day. You will have to control the level of anxiety while dealing with various situations. You should not let the wit go as it may help you remain in a good mood. In the first half of the day, you will have multiple concerns about financial matters. You will not only worry about financial stability, but also about the loans that you need to take.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Your relationship with your parents is likely to turn sour today. Your day seems to be tough in terms of health as well. The first half seems to be quite busy and all your energy might get drained. Today you need to be careful while dealing in financial transactions, as you are likely to suffer losses. Even though the day seems daunting, you must remember to keep calm and breeze through it.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Today, you are likely to focus on self-improvement. Self-employed people may expect huge profits in their businesses. You may end up spending more time at work and less time with family. You need to strike a balance between work and family. Your beloved may not make things easier. The difference of opinions may likely to take place. Your office will be abuzz with activities and you are likely to remain engrossed in solving complicated issues.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. And, that's a great thing to do. Don't lose heart, though, if, despite the best efforts, the results of your efforts are not too forthcoming. Feeling dejected is only going to hamper your progress. You will be physically fit today and enjoy good health. You will also find your professional life going well and may even get new projects.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. Today, you shall have the unique ability to put up with any disparity and inequity. Blessed with this, you can look forward to a seemingly endless number of favours and wonders later in the day. Speaking of love, your partner can expect a lot of serene words from you, even as you live up to their expectation. The first half of the day looks so-so on the financial front. You are likely to be engaged in meetings and discussions today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Trouble is brewing, and you may well have your cauldron billowing black smoke. Toil hard to complete all pending work and piled up tasks. You may also share some of your most treasured secrets with your partner today. Also, you might remain health conscious and may control your eating habits. You are unlikely to have any time for money matters as you shall be busy attending to your domestic responsibilities in the second half of the day.