Horoscope: Moon Transits Into Libra Will Bring Rewards For Aquarius For Your Consistent Efforts | Read Astrological Prediction For October 23

Horoscope: Moon Transits Into Libra Will Bring Rewards For Aquarius For Your Consistent Efforts | Astrological Prediction For October 23
Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For October 23, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Someone new in your life is going to make you smile; remember, however, that it doesn't always have to be fur and diamonds. A song sung straight from the heart makes a greater impact. Today's the right time to go out and do things which will make you proud later. You seem to have invested a lot of energy at the workplace. Today, you might need more energy to accomplish your work.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. A hectic day at work may motivate you to attend recreational activities. Today you will be more logical in your approach towards life.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. It is time to indulge in luxury and entertainment. You will pay more attention to household matters and tend to your children's needs. You will be concerned about your diet and other health matters in the evening; however, these worries are only of a temporary nature. Do not pay much heed to these worries. It is a good day to learn new things. However, you need to keep a track of things happening around you.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your partner will be willing to do anything for you today. You ask for the moon or anything under the Sun, and they will oblige. Even though they won't be able to pluck the moon and stars from the sky, a special gesture from your partner is bound to send you to cloud nine. On the professional front, your negotiation skills will save your money from being swindled by others. There will be positive changes in your thinking process.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Friendships are supposed to last forever. However, it all depends on whether or not the friend is around when most needed. Today, your pals may turn to you for help, and sure enough, you will be there to extend all the support you can.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. You are advised to be the ideal family man today. By doing this, you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. You are expected to be both hard-working and conscientious today.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Today, you must spend most of the time in meditation and introspection. If you do not meditate, you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness for others. This may hinder your progress and growth in career.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Your stars are mighty today and plan a pleasant day for you. You are a thorough professional and garner compliments for this attitude. You also have a knack to sail through all the troubles at work. An action packed romantic time is foreseen. Appreciation from the colleagues might boost your morale. Today, you will be able to earn well through inherited property. Apart from your routine work, you may want to do some research and development on work related topics.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may have to slog yourself to succeed today, but be careful and don't drain yourself out. Your relationship may suffer a bit since you will remain busy with work. Businessmen will find new sources of generating income. There will be more focus on maintaining quality of services or products. The time is right to kick-start an ambitious project. The day supports a combination of creativity and technology. Your creativity will keep in mind the practicality.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. God helps those who help themselves. You have experienced this plenty of times as your efforts have been paid off. While your colleagues at work may pass negative comments at your work, your boss will not have any complaints with you.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. A day filled with socialising awaits you. You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven't met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day, so make the most of it. Your love life may take a back seat, as you will now give prime importance to your career growth. As you are not in sync with your inner-self today, you must meditate and gather yourself.