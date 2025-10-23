ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Moon Transits Into Libra Will Bring Rewards For Aquarius For Your Consistent Efforts | Read Astrological Prediction For October 23

Astrological Predictions For October 23, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Someone new in your life is going to make you smile; remember, however, that it doesn't always have to be fur and diamonds. A song sung straight from the heart makes a greater impact. Today's the right time to go out and do things which will make you proud later. You seem to have invested a lot of energy at the workplace. Today, you might need more energy to accomplish your work.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. A hectic day at work may motivate you to attend recreational activities. Today you will be more logical in your approach towards life.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. It is time to indulge in luxury and entertainment. You will pay more attention to household matters and tend to your children's needs. You will be concerned about your diet and other health matters in the evening; however, these worries are only of a temporary nature. Do not pay much heed to these worries. It is a good day to learn new things. However, you need to keep a track of things happening around you.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your partner will be willing to do anything for you today. You ask for the moon or anything under the Sun, and they will oblige. Even though they won't be able to pluck the moon and stars from the sky, a special gesture from your partner is bound to send you to cloud nine. On the professional front, your negotiation skills will save your money from being swindled by others. There will be positive changes in your thinking process.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Friendships are supposed to last forever. However, it all depends on whether or not the friend is around when most needed. Today, your pals may turn to you for help, and sure enough, you will be there to extend all the support you can.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. You are advised to be the ideal family man today. By doing this, you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.