Horoscope: Advise For Pisces Is To Take A Break From Romance And Focus On Yourself Today | Read Astrological Prediction For October 21

Astrological Predictions For October 21, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Spending time with your beloved may be the only thing on your mind. You may put in the best of your efforts to plan romantic moments with them. Finances may run smoothly as a loan may get sanctioned. You may realize the value of money only when it is utilized in the right places. On the work front, you may get handsome rewards if you put the required hard work. Important meetings and conferences may make it difficult to spend time with colleagues.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. An entertaining evening may be predicted. You may adopt some scintillating acts to satisfy the mood of your beloved. It may be the best time to think practically about money matters. As you strongly believe in stability and security in terms of family and finances. Professionally the day may start with some easy tasks. However, the workload may increase as the day progresses. Communication with clients via email may make you glued to the monitor. However, you may be pleased to make a deal.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. The planetary energies will encourage you to be all attentive about your lover's needs. You will definitely pay attention to his/her emotion and be able to solve the issues. You will be enthused to invest in the stock market or in any easy money schemes in the second half of the day. Your logic and analytical ability will support you to invest in the right direction. The huge tasks at the workplace might worry you a bit today.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. There may be exciting moments as may get engulfed with the emotions of your beloved. Thus, your relationship may be smooth and exciting. As you may exercise constraint on your emotions there is no likelihood of spending too much on anyone. However, as the day progresses you may opt to go for some beauty treatment. Be cautious while making decisions at the workplace. Clarifying matters may make things understandable. However, you may successfully handle your personal and professional life.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Career issues will be at the back of your mind when you come home. Sharing those challenges with your life partner might help you get a different perspective on it. You will realise that had you planned your money a few years ago, you would have been better off by now. No regrets, even if you start now, you will be able to do well. Today is the right day to plan any meeting.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Virgo today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. With the hope of bringing some positive changes in your love life, you may feel confident while approaching your beloved. Your creativity may bloom as you may get into the mood of presenting your partner with a gift or romantic dinner date. There may be a possibility of earning through your hobby. Time to commercialize your talents. A dogmatic approach may make you a winner at your workplace. You may follow a schedule and soften your tone to make things work progressively.