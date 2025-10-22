ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Good Day For Libra As The Hard Work Will Pay Off Today | Read Astrological Prediction For October 22

Astrological Predictions For October 22, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo them all over again. Having trust in your partner would be the key to strengthening the bond. You may remain confused about what to prioritise. Though you work hard, you ought to take care of your health as well. The day is good for investing in making new friends but not for investing in real estate, commodities or stocks; so maintain a fine distance from such things.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may have a tendency to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. Today, you may be too exhausted due to workload and pressure. There is likely to be a big change in your spending perspective. You will now be more careful and judicious when it comes to spending money on day to day affairs. Technical workload will be tremendous today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Today, your enthusiasm for sports and outdoor activities is palpable. According to you, variety is the spice of life. You will keep on jumping from one venture to another. You will establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues. It's time to taste success in your immediate and interim objectives. Your energy will be very high and your aura will be good to attract others towards you. In short, you will remain enthusiastic.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. At work, your ability to forge great partnerships will see to the success of one of your ambitious projects. However, you need to be careful before signing the contract. It's always important to go through the finer details of a deal before closing it. You may find the day to be tricky as your mind will be indecisive. In the evening you will spend time entertaining your beloved. Having fun will be your motto.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. An auspicious and favourable day awaits you. You will be able to complete all the tasks at work. You will be able to make beneficial changes at home. You will be able to buy new things for the home. Financial gains are possible. You may not be interested in going in details of money earned and money spent. This doesn’t mean that you have a laid back attitude towards money, but this means that you are really very busy.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. A candid conversation with your beloved is on the radar today. Labour to complete tasks you've been putting off for a while. Although health does not look worrisome, the day doesn't indicate anything drastic. You will be happy with what you have been able to accumulate till date and what you are likely to accumulate in the future will also look promising. This is going to add delight to your life. You may be very vocal at the office today.