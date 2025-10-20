ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Diwali Will Bring Peace And Calm For Virgos; Know How Other Zodiac Signs Are Affected By The Moon's Movement | Read Astrological Prediction For October 20

Astrological Predictions For October 20, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Monday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Your beloved or partner will be pleasantly shocked to find you energetic today. Your energy and enthusiasm might astonish them. Today, you shall be prone towards a practical approach towards financial matters. You may look forward to receiving some good news about your finances that will bring a smile to your face. This may boost your performance for your routine activities; hence feel free to take up more responsibilities. You will be able to perform very well at work.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Monday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Try to be very practical when you are handling issues related to your love life. You should try to see things in a realistic manner. However, in the process of maintaining peace, do not allow your love life to be ignored. Today is an auspicious day for you, and you may push your luck a bit more than usual. Off-loading some old stocks is likely to bring you some much-needed funds. You will need to be making more efforts today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Monday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Your relatives and friends will afford you full co-operation. You will also be able to provide a solution to their problems by utilizing your practical thinking. You will be influenced by your emotions while choosing between multiple alternatives.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Monday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You are advised to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Monday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will attempt to reschedule your daily routine to be able to make the most of your day. While it is easy to make plans, implementing them and sticking to them depends on your own discipline and determination. It is time to clarify certain things to your beloved one, in order to attain more clarity in the relationship. This is the best day to introduce your loved one to your family, if you are unmarried. The day holds good prospects for you.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Monday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Today is a day for introspection, and you will find yourself in a pensive mood. You are advised to search for the inner peace that you want. Stay calm to discover the hidden treasures within you. In the evening you will be glad to help someone who is in need of it.