ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: This Zodiac Sign Needs To Be Careful On Money Matters Today | Read Astrological Prediction For October 19

Astrological Predictions For October 19, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. A plain Jane day. Work goes on as usual, and there is progress. But, it's an ordinary day. Hum, whistle, doodle, and sip your green tea. While daydreaming, start planning your dream home. After all, that's where the first plan takes shape. Your love life may not be good today. You may be less emotional and more pragmatic so your beloved may find it very strange and different. This behaviour is going to impact the equation between both of you today.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. In all probability, you will discuss certain sacred issues with your beloved today. You will be able to handle your routine pretty well today. Creative energy will be at its peak so you will find yourself in a good mood. You will be willing to do some planning. If you have not yet invested in the stock market, this is the right day to do so. As fortune is in your favour, you will succeed today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. In romance, you may get more intense and turn possessive about your partner. Thus, it may get important for you to understand your beloved. In monetary matters you are likely to spend money judiciously and on absolutely necessary things. Overall, you may find pleasure in spending for the day. Professionally this may be the time to let your desires fly freely. Do not limit your dreams as they may never convert into reality. Hold on to hard work and persistence for success.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Today, you shall be in two minds about financial matters. Your heart and mind may be at loggerheads, and will not readily agree with each other. You will have to adopt a new line of thought. HoweverYou will remain active and focussed today. Hence you might want to go into some research and development activities regarding some issues. Due to heavy research, you might come across a lot of new information. You should save this information for future use.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Most battles are fought and won inside our head. Hence, maintain a positive outlook today. The stars grant you the ability to double your efforts and allow your imagination to take flight and chart new routes to success. This should curb your frustration of the last few days.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. The time today is ripe to venture into a new business. Projects that have been put-off will finally be completed. Looking into the week ahead, you are most likely to give yourself an energy zap. Parties will be all fun and entertainment. Your kids will bring home joy and pride and this will brighten the mood even more. You may wish to establish a balanced schedule between your work routine and your personal life.