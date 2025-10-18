ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Financially It Is the Best Time For Cancers | Read Astrological Prediction For October 18

Astrological Predictions For October 18, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. If you have children, it's likely you'll spoil them today. After all, it's for days like these that you work hard. You will also complete pending assignments, and it's a productive day for those in medical professions and public services. You will have high energy today. However, you need to keep your 'fire' under check. You also need to control anger/aggression, stay composed and convert your energy into something positive by channelizing it.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You will enjoy your responsibilities at the home front. People whom you trusted to watch your back might let you down today. Remember, what you sow is what you reap, so do not fall short of putting in the effort required to make something fruitful. Love life, on the other hand, will blossom. Even though you do not face any major health issue today you will have to be careful about your mental wellbeing.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Today, a strong emotional link with someone special may get established. So you will remain delighted and elated for the most part of the day. Still, some petty problems may spoil your happy mood later in the day. Diffuse tension with a light-hearted approach. You will tend to apprise your beloved about your work and future plans since you strongly believe in shared values and shared approaches in life. Today looks pretty normal for money matters.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Today may not be a productive day for you. Though there may not be any major loss, you may feel a little lost and would like to be left alone. Your day will be marked by absence of any major health issue but a very high level of sensitivity. So avoid being resistant towards things, be flexible and practical. You are advised to invest money in fixed deposit or government schemes today, as they will give you stable returns.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You will see some change in your daily schedule today. It is a good day to start a new job or business activity. You will focus more attention on your personality today. You will try to improve yourself and bring your hidden talents to the fore. If you wish to propose to someone, do it today as the stars are in your favour. You will entertain a strong urge to accumulate more money to live life lavishly.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Today will be a pleasant day full of surprises and unexpected changes. However, you should avoid being impulsive today and try to analyze the situation before reacting to it. You are advised not to spend using your credit card but to use the amount from your savings. Money may be spent on health and medicines. Vehicle or house may also require repairing or some addition. Overall, try to be diplomatic today.