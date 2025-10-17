ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: It Is An Ideal Day To Switch To A Better Paying Job For Scorpio | Read Astrological Prediction For October 17

Astrological Predictions For October 17, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and you must not forget your special quality. A good day for unmarried natives to move forward in their relationships. Today may also be a good day to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overconfidence in regard to the same must be avoided.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people whom you have differences with. In relationship matters, you need to beware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Your focus will be on working harder to fetch the best results.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will let your personal likes and dislikes cloud your judgement today. Don't let that happen, or you may lose a worthy friend. Also devise a health plan and exercise regularly. Today is going to be an average day for you on the financial front. On this dull day, you are advised not to make any major monetary decisions, as they are not likely to bear fruit. Your creative ideas may fetch appreciation if effectively implemented.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You may feel like flaunting your so-called superior social and financial status today. Chances are that all that gas about how successful you are may end up exploding in your face, and you may end up spending a lot more than you would have liked. On the personal front, things will take a positive turn and any harsh feelings between you and your beloved will be sorted out. Your self-confidence will be back and you will build a more meaningful relationship.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You may wear the trendiest suit, drive the swankiest car and dine at the costliest restaurant, but if luck is not on your side, you can forget becoming a business tycoon. Fortunately, that is not the case with you today. With a favourable alignment of the cosmos, you are set for a day where your business proposals will be the hardest thing to overlook. Control your anger today and do not give up on anything.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Financial doldrums are headed your way today. In order to seek what you desire, expect to shell out a hefty price. You might just net those short-term goals in the evening. Large and important business deals will end the day on a high note. Despite your efforts to save money, chances of money getting spent will remain high due to today’s planetary positions. You should not regret this as this is just a passing phase.