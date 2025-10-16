ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: A Day Of Joy, Relaxation, And Fresh Financial Opportunities For Cancer With The Moon's Transit | Read Astrological Prediction For October 16

Astrological Predictions For October 16, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You may expect a lot of new things to happen today. You are advised not to worry as there is a good amount of money coming up for you. It’s a perfect day for romance. Your mental and physical energy will almost be at its best. This will influence your work very positively and you will be able to give better output at the workplace today. You will be feeling more relaxed about things that used to make you feel worried.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are likely to get very impatient and restless this day. Thank the stars; in spite of that, you will remain adequately steady and focussed on your work, and perform suitably and commendable as expected. During the latter part of the day, your colleagues and superiors are likely to be more helpful and responsive. As the darkness falls, you may tend to vent your day's frustration on your loved one. Don’t engage in such emotional burden.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Singles may move ahead with a new and sizzling love affair. Those in committed relationships may need to mend their words lest they may get muddled in their conversations. It may get difficult to focus on financial matters due to personal and professional responsibilities. At the work front, you may need to go that extra mile to perform every task that you undertake. This may propel you to achieve the best results. So set your goals in advance!

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. In love, you may be able to relate to your sweetheart. Though times may not sound entertaining there may be no hurdles in your relationship. The early part of the day may not be auspicious for financial matters. However, in the latter part of the day, things may turn favorable for you. Constructive criticism may help you to work on your flaws. You may need to nurture your talents. Pay attention to the logical flow rather than the emotional side.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Spending some enjoyable moments with your partner may absorb your evening. This may enable you to spend some quality time together. An expensive holiday may be indicated for the day. However, you may need to entrust someone to handle financial matters in your absence. An imbalance in your personal and professional life may make things go topsy turvy. You may get engrossed in completing some unfinished assignments. It may be a good day to knock on your debtor’s door.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Cancer today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Since profession is your primary concern, your love life will most probably take a back-seat today. Health issues are likely to bother you during the second half of the day so you should not ignore any signals or any warnings. You should avoid getting involved in conflicts and quarrels today because it will affect your energy levels. This is not a very good day to sit and negotiate either. It’s better to wait for better planetary transits for such activities.