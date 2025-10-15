ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Sagittarius Need To Be Cautious If Suffering From Chronic Health Issues | Read Astrological Prediction For October 15

Astrological Predictions For October 15, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You have ideas, aplenty! Moreover, you want to roll them out to anyone who will hear them. You are also in a mood to love and give. Today, you will be contributing your best to the work but in the second half of the day, you will need to relax for a while. You will be content with what you have on the financial front. You will not be too concerned about working hard to earn some extra money.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Today is the day of showing care and concern to all family members. Emotional connection will bring you closer to your loved one. You will need to gather your divided energies and must align your thoughts in such a way that you are able to work in a focussed manner. Physical health and mental health are equally important, this is what you are going to realise today. You will be happy to earn money from unexpected avenues.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Emotional and material security will hold equal importance today. In academics, you will be able to solve whatever problems you set your mind on. There’s no magic formula other than keeping in constant touch with your beloved. Today, you may be thinking more about your long term financial standing. You may be a bit serious about money matters but probably won’t be able to find a suitable way to boost your finances.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Today, you are ready to do anything and everything for the one you love. Today you are likely to remain sensitive about money matters as well. You stand a chance to get carried away by other people’s guidelines. You need to be practical and avoid being taken for a ride. Your presentation skills will put the spotlight on you. A helping hand from a colleague and a pat from your boss for a job well done will make your day.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You need to curb down on your expenses. You need to moderate the risks you take on in the share market. It is a good day for financial gains, though. You need to understand the value of compromise. Patience and tolerance will help you deal with differences of opinion with your partner. You need to understand your partner’s feelings. This day may be less favourable from the health point of view.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Today you will be dealing with your finances very smartly. You will not spend blindly on things that you are willing to buy or even on things that you ‘have to’ buy. You should be grateful to the positive aura that has been surrounding you and will keep you in an optimistic frame of mind. This promises a healthy relationship with co-workers. This positive energy shall help you enjoy a pleasant evening.