Horoscope: Librans, Avoid Getting Into Any Dispute With Your Colleagues; Read To Know Why | Read Astrological Predictions For November 16
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 16, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): You may set aside matters of the heart even when you may be with your beloved as work may reign in your mind. However, your partner may show you support that may make you more relaxed. In finance, your ambition to enhance your income may keep up the psychological pressure. Appreciation for hard work may boost your spirit on the professional front. All the same, you may need to keep in mind where space does not guarantee success, it is patience that does it all!
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): A challenging time is foreseen for love and romance. A casual approach may turn your partner off. You may need to put more effort into maintain harmony in the relationship. Fortune may favour you today as finances may be in excellent shape. In professional matters, you may need to remain alert while exchanging emails as there are chances of a blunder. Take time but maintain perfection to avoid work hassles.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): It may be a day to keep up your learning attitude. Turn into a patient listener for the day and pay heed to the needs of your beloved. Broaden your horizon for smooth sailing in the relationship. It may not be a satisfactory day for finances. You may feel stressed and worried about meeting your contingency needs. The picture may be the same on the work front as confusion may take over. However, staying determined may help to successfully complete pending tasks.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Your companion may show a lot of love and affection and this will give you peace of mind. Things will go in your favour in the relationship. You are sentimental but today, finances will fail to move you. You will remain more down to earth and practical. There can be a real conflict between the desires of your mind and heart. You should be calm today, since the day is not much in your luck.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): Despite being concerned about love, you may not be able to give the desired time and attention to your beloved. Expectations may rise although you may need to exercise patience while interacting with your spouse. Today, you may work harder against nature in order to earn more. Just opposite your basic nature, you may regret spending more today. At work, you may need to put yourself in other people's shoes to understand their problems. Avoid getting judgemental.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): It may be a day to get vocal about your feelings. You may plan a visit to a beautiful location with your beloved. Professionals may receive good news about their future progress along with chances of increase in their financial status. On the work front, you may develop a strong bonding with the organization as you may come up with innovative plans and ideas. You may mature in your thoughts as you undertake important tasks and responsibilities.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): A mature approach to love will help you spend happy moments with your companion. Too many expectations from your partner will kill the fun. Adjustment is the key to a sustaining relationship. In financial matters, you will be able to guide others in your outer-circle rather well. They will believe in your sound advice and will benefit too. Avoid getting into any kind of dispute with colleagues because you will not be able to prove your point to them.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are likely to spice up your love life. There may be a readiness to ignite and stimulate passion to revive the spark in your love relationship. The day may not be auspicious for financial activities, although it may not bring any imbalance in you. Professionally, it may be an ideal day to put new plans on paper. Communication with important persons may bring profits for businesses. Despite being goal-oriented, you may give impetus to a friendly work relationship.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): In terms of your love life, be a little emotional in order to impress your beloved. Even if you pretend a little, it shouldn't be a problem since your intention is good. It’s going to be a day of financial success. Your efforts into anything productive will not go in vain and will give you adequate returns. There will be a strong urge to earn more. You need to be watchful with verbal communication today.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Don’t get disappointed if your beloved finds you to be egocentric. Things may run smoothly if you learn to adapt to situations and act accordingly. In financial matters, you brim with confidence while planning and organizing things. Good managerial abilities may assist you in handling monetary issues with great ease. In office, there may be pressure to submit tasks within a stipulated time. Be patient as your hard work may bring excellent results in coming times.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You may have to sacrifice in love. Your fault-finding attitude may not bring your beloved any closer to you. Understanding your loved one will be the challenge. You will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios. As your luck is not much in your favour, review your financial strength before spending. You should take your time in whatever you do. You will be safe if you work as calmly as possible.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A smooth sailing love life is on the cards. Managing emotional stress will be easy once you will are loving and responsible to your loved one. Today, financial gains will be linked with your efforts. You will do well if you are working in an organization. Hard work will lead to good fiscal gains. You can look forward to positive results for the efforts you have put in. Profits will come from all directions.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)