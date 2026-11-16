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Horoscope: Librans, Avoid Getting Into Any Dispute With Your Colleagues; Read To Know Why | Read Astrological Predictions For November 16

See what the stars have in store for you today ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 16, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): You may set aside matters of the heart even when you may be with your beloved as work may reign in your mind. However, your partner may show you support that may make you more relaxed. In finance, your ambition to enhance your income may keep up the psychological pressure. Appreciation for hard work may boost your spirit on the professional front. All the same, you may need to keep in mind where space does not guarantee success, it is patience that does it all!

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): A challenging time is foreseen for love and romance. A casual approach may turn your partner off. You may need to put more effort into maintain harmony in the relationship. Fortune may favour you today as finances may be in excellent shape. In professional matters, you may need to remain alert while exchanging emails as there are chances of a blunder. Take time but maintain perfection to avoid work hassles. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): It may be a day to keep up your learning attitude. Turn into a patient listener for the day and pay heed to the needs of your beloved. Broaden your horizon for smooth sailing in the relationship. It may not be a satisfactory day for finances. You may feel stressed and worried about meeting your contingency needs. The picture may be the same on the work front as confusion may take over. However, staying determined may help to successfully complete pending tasks. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Your companion may show a lot of love and affection and this will give you peace of mind. Things will go in your favour in the relationship. You are sentimental but today, finances will fail to move you. You will remain more down to earth and practical. There can be a real conflict between the desires of your mind and heart. You should be calm today, since the day is not much in your luck. Leo (July 23 - August 23): Despite being concerned about love, you may not be able to give the desired time and attention to your beloved. Expectations may rise although you may need to exercise patience while interacting with your spouse. Today, you may work harder against nature in order to earn more. Just opposite your basic nature, you may regret spending more today. At work, you may need to put yourself in other people's shoes to understand their problems. Avoid getting judgemental. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): It may be a day to get vocal about your feelings. You may plan a visit to a beautiful location with your beloved. Professionals may receive good news about their future progress along with chances of increase in their financial status. On the work front, you may develop a strong bonding with the organization as you may come up with innovative plans and ideas. You may mature in your thoughts as you undertake important tasks and responsibilities.