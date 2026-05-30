ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mumbai’s Ashok Vada Pav Cracks The List Of The World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches, Find Out Its Ranking

For those unfamiliar with Mumbai food culture, Ashok Vada Pav is not just another roadside stall. Popularly known as Kirti College Vada Pav, thanks to its location near Kirti College in Dadar West, it enjoys something close to celebrity status. Students, office-goers, tourists, Bollywood personalities, and anyone with functioning tastebuds have stood in line here for years.

Mumbai’s beloved Vada Pav, which has rescued hungry office-goers, cash-strapped college students, and exhausted commuters, has just received a major global shoutout. Ashok Vada Pav in Dadar has secured the 25th spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches. Somewhere in the world, people are finally understanding what Mumbaikars have known for decades: if you put a hot potato fritter inside bread, add fiery chutney, and hand it to someone standing near traffic chaos, magic happens.

No, this is not because Mumbai lacks food options. The city practically breathes street food. What makes Ashok Vada Pav special is consistency. People swear the taste has barely changed in decades, which feels almost miraculous in a city where rents and weather fluctuate daily.

Then there is its legendary Chura Pav, a version of Vada Pav generously stuffed with crispy fried batter crumbs called chura. Add the stall’s signature spicy garlic chutney and sweet tamarind chutney, and a simple snack becomes an experience.

The most beautiful part of the story is how humbly it all began. Back in 1966, Ashok Vaidya reportedly started a small food cart outside Dadar Railway Station to feed textile mill workers. The goal was to create something affordable, filling, and easy to eat on the go. So he placed a freshly fried potato vada inside a pav, added chutneys, and unknowingly created Mumbai’s unofficial national food.

Today, Vada Pav has travelled far beyond Maharashtra. Luxury restaurants reinvent it with fancy ingredients, food festivals call it India’s answer to the burger, and global food rankings are finally taking notice. Still, for most foodies, the real magic is a hot Vada Pav, eaten standing outside, with chutney on your fingers and absolutely no regrets.